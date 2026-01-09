Razer’s Project Madison Turns A Gaming Chair Into A Full‑Body Haptic Simulator





Razer has made a habit of unveiling concept projects at CES each year, some of which end up becoming shipping products, and others that don't. One that has a better-than-decent shot of falling into the former category is Project Madison. What's hidden behind that project designation is an immersive gaming chair that aims to bombard your senses (not to be confused with Project Arielle , which is a mesh gaming chair concept).





Yes, that includes RGB lighting (this is Razer, after all), which reacts to game events. It also syncs with Razer's other Chroma-enabled peripherals (which number in the many).





RGB lighting checks the box for visual, and a scalable audio system checks a box for auditory. Razer's leveraging its THX acquisition with support for THX Spatial Audio for an immersive soundstage. Razer says Project Madison's built-in speakers on the headrest integrate seamlessly with multiple audio setups, allowing users to create a 5.1 or 7.1 channel surround sound configuration.









Last but certainly not least is covering the base for tactile sensory input. This is served by a multi-zone haptic feedback system consisting of half a dozen motor actuators powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics. These "respond in real time to the intensity and direction of in-game action, delivering precise, multi-zone sensations as gameplay unfolds," Razer says





The idea is to turn a passive seat into a more active throne for gaming, allowing gamers to become immersed by through sight, sound, and touch.





As far as concepts go, this one isn't too far out there. In fact, you could piecemeal your own version of Product Madison if you wanted to, and optionally with some of Razer's existing parts, like its Freyja gaming cushion with haptics and Clio headrest with built-in speakers.





There's no mention of potential pricing or a possible release date, though you can sign up to be notified of updates on the Project Madison product page

Razer Unveils Iskur V2 NewGen Gaming Chair With New HyperFlex Lumbar Support System









Outside of the realm of concept projects, Razer announced another chair, the Iskur V2 NewGen. This supplants the Iskur V2 we reviewed as Razer's flagship gaming chair. The design looks similar overall, though Razer says the NewGen variant is more breathable and durable with Gen-2 EPU leather sporting CoolTech technology, it has a dual-density cold-cured foam seat cushion, and a HyperFlex lumbar support system.





Razer says this is the first chair to feature HyperFlex, which it describes as a "fully adjustable, dynamic back support system that moves with the gamer. The proprietary 360° swivel design adjusts up, down, in, and out, tracking posture changes for unmatched coverage and comfort."



