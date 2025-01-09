CATEGORIES
home News

Razer Unveils Project Arielle Mesh Gaming Chair Concept To Warm Or Cool Your Tushy

by Paul LillyThursday, January 09, 2025, 10:06 AM EDT
Razer's Project Arielle mesh gaming chair in front of an RGB lighted background.
Among other things, Razer is showcasing some new gaming chairs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, including a toned down (and cheaper) variant of the Iskur V2 we reviewed last March called the Iskur V2 X. One of the more interesting models, however, is a prototype called Project Arielle, a mesh gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling.

"Built upon the framework of the award-winning Razer Fujin Pro mesh gaming chair, this concept chair incorporates an innovative bladeless fan system designed to ensure optimal comfort, whether warming up or cooling down, without ever leaving the game," Razer explains.

The concept itself isn't entirely new in the home office space. X-Chair, for example, offers a battery-powered Elemax module that adds heating, cooling, and a massage function to its mesh chairs as an optional $150 add-on. In contrast, the current version of Razer's Project Arielle is a plug-in solution. It will be interesting to see if that changes if and when the concept graduates into a shipping product.


Project Ariella features a three-phase brushless DC motor and circular bladeless design to deliver "smooth and continuous full-body airflow." Noise levels are supposedly "soft as a whisper. For heating, self-regulating PTC heaters purportedly heat up fast, delivering up to 30C of warm air, Razer says. And for cooling, there are adjustable fan speeds to "reduce the perceived temperature by 2C to 5C in dry environments."

Closeup views (heating and cooling) of the touch panel on Razer's Project Arielle gaming chair.

All of this is controlled with a touch panel that's attacked on the right side of the seat. And of course you can adjust Chroma (read: RGB) lighting effects too. This is Razer, after all.

It's an interesting concept for sure, especially for anyone tired of the same old gaming chair aesthetic. While we haven't sat in a Project Arielle demo model yet, or the Fujin Pro it's based on, the design language is more closely akin to a traditional office chair.

We're also curious to see where pricing lands if Project Arielle ends up shipping. As a point of reference, the Fujin Pro costs $1,049.99.
Tags:  Razer, chairs, gaming chairs, ces2025, project arielle
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment