Razer Unveils Project Arielle Mesh Gaming Chair Concept To Warm Or Cool Your Tushy





Among other things, Razer is showcasing some new gaming chairs at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, including a toned down (and cheaper) variant of the Iskur V2 we reviewed last March called the Iskur V2 X. One of the more interesting models, however, is a prototype called Project Arielle, a mesh gaming chair with integrated heating and cooling.





"Built upon the framework of the award-winning Razer Fujin Pro mesh gaming chair, this concept chair incorporates an innovative bladeless fan system designed to ensure optimal comfort, whether warming up or cooling down, without ever leaving the game," Razer explains.





The concept itself isn't entirely new in the home office space. X-Chair, for example, offers a battery-powered Elemax module that adds heating, cooling, and a massage function to its mesh chairs as an optional $150 add-on. In contrast, the current version of Razer's Project Arielle is a plug-in solution. It will be interesting to see if that changes if and when the concept graduates into a shipping product.









Project Ariella features a three-phase brushless DC motor and circular bladeless design to deliver "smooth and continuous full-body airflow." Noise levels are supposedly "soft as a whisper. For heating, self-regulating PTC heaters purportedly heat up fast, delivering up to 30C of warm air, Razer says . And for cooling, there are adjustable fan speeds to "reduce the perceived temperature by 2C to 5C in dry environments."













All of this is controlled with a touch panel that's attacked on the right side of the seat. And of course you can adjust Chroma (read: RGB) lighting effects too. This is Razer, after all.





It's an interesting concept for sure, especially for anyone tired of the same old gaming chair aesthetic. While we haven't sat in a Project Arielle demo model yet, or the Fujin Pro it's based on, the design language is more closely akin to a traditional office chair.



