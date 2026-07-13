Razer Iskur V2 X Drops To $160 For An Affordable Ergonomic Upgrade

Does your back scream at you for pulling way more mileage out of your crusty, broken down office chair that you've been using for way too long? If so, a chair upgrade is in order and you can get a name-brand model—Razer's Iskur V2 X—for well below $200 if you hurry. That's because it's on sale at Woot. There's also a white L33t Edition that's deeply discounted.
Score Razer's Iskur V2 X For Up To 50% Off
Razer has been slowly but steadily expanding its gaming chair family. The Iskur V2 X is a more affordable version of the Iskur V2 I reviewed
two years ago (and which I'm currently sitting in, by the way). The Iskur V2 X features the same overall shape and 152-degree recline angle, but cuts back on some features to lower the price. Here's a side-by-side comparison of the key specs:
You still get lumbar support on the X model, it's just built-in instead of being adjustable. The X version also limits the armrests to height and rotating adjustments (2D compared to 4D).
Since releasing the Iskur V2 X, Razer has come with the Iskur V2 X NewGen
, which you can find on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (14% off, save $50)
. Upgrades to the NewGen include a broader range in the recommended height (5.3 to 6.6 feet compared to 5.3-6.2 feet), an adjustable lumbar system, and a high-density cold-cured foam seat cushion (versus PU molded foam). Whether those upgrades are worth paying $100 more versus the Woot deal is up to you.
Corsair TC100 Gaming Chair Is 19% Off
This is another racing-inspired gaming chair. It features full-body support, 90-160 degrees of recline, 2D armrests, headrest and lumbar support, and a height range of 188cm (6ft, 2in).
See our TC100 review
for our full thoughts, but overall, we found it comfortable and durable for the money.
Protip: Do yourself a solid and apply discounted savings to a set of memory foam armrest pads. I added these Aloudy pads
to my Razer chair and they totally eliminated the sore elbows I would get from leaning on them for too long.