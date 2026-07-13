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Razer Iskur V2 X Drops To $160 For An Affordable Ergonomic Upgrade

by Paul LillyMonday, July 13, 2026, 11:18 AM EDT
Razer Isku V2 X gaming and chair (front and back) in a room.
Does your back scream at you for pulling way more mileage out of your crusty, broken down office chair that you've been using for way too long? If so, a chair upgrade is in order and you can get a name-brand model—Razer's Iskur V2 X—for well below $200 if you hurry. That's because it's on sale at Woot. There's also a white L33t Edition that's deeply discounted.

Score Razer's Iskur V2 X For Up To 50% Off

The pricing and discount depends on which version you select. Woot is offering Razer's Iskur V2 X gaming chair in a standard and sleek black version for a discounted $159.99 (36% off, save $90) or a white L33T Edition for $199.99 (50% off, save $200). Just hit the link and select the one you want from the 'color' pull-down menu. There is a limit of two per customer.

Razer has been slowly but steadily expanding its gaming chair family. The Iskur V2 X is a more affordable version of the Iskur V2 I reviewed two years ago (and which I'm currently sitting in, by the way). The Iskur V2 X features the same overall shape and 152-degree recline angle, but cuts back on some features to lower the price. Here's a side-by-side comparison of the key specs:

Table comparing specs between the Razer Iskur V2 and V2 X.

You still get lumbar support on the X model, it's just built-in instead of being adjustable. The X version also limits the armrests to height and rotating adjustments (2D compared to 4D).

Since releasing the Iskur V2 X, Razer has come with the Iskur V2 X NewGen, which you can find on sale for $299.99 at Amazon (14% off, save $50). Upgrades to the NewGen include a broader range in the recommended height (5.3 to 6.6 feet compared to 5.3-6.2 feet), an adjustable lumbar system, and a high-density cold-cured foam seat cushion (versus PU molded foam). Whether those upgrades are worth paying $100 more versus the Woot deal is up to you.

Corsair TC100 Gaming Chair Is 19% Off

Renders of Corsair's TC100 gaming chair in a gamer setup.

Another discounted option in a similar price bracket is the Corsair TC100 gaming chair—we reviewed this one as well, and it's currently on sale for $219.99 at Amazon (19% off, save $50) in the gray and black fabric option, or as low as $179.99 (33% off, save $90) for the black leatherette model.

This is another racing-inspired gaming chair. It features full-body support, 90-160 degrees of recline, 2D armrests, headrest and lumbar support, and a height range of 188cm (6ft, 2in).

See our TC100 review for our full thoughts, but overall, we found it comfortable and durable for the money.

Protip: Do yourself a solid and apply discounted savings to a set of memory foam armrest pads. I added these Aloudy pads to my Razer chair and they totally eliminated the sore elbows I would get from leaning on them for too long.
Tags:  deals, Razer, gaming chair, iskur v2 x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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