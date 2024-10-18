CATEGORIES
Razer's Audaciously Priced Viper Mini Signature Edition Stuns In New White Colorway

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, October 18, 2024, 01:37 PM EDT
viper mini
The old adage "less is more" seems to be a mantra that Razer followed with its newly introduced Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition is the smaller version of the company's popular Viper, with an innovative exoskeleton design. This approach greatly reduces the weight of the mouse, down to an impressive 49 grams. With a true 8000Hz polling rate, it is also packing some of the latest technology for gaming mice. 

The Viper Mini Signature Edition's whopping $299 retail price, however, will likely give many users pause. The previous Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition released in 2023 sold out quickly, so demand is likely to be high for this new mouse. Last year's Viper Mini Signature Edition was originally available in black, but this year's version sports a white colorway. Its diminutive size may also be preferred by many, along with its minimalist design. Compared to mice like the MSI Versa 300 Elite which has RGB in its Diamond Lightgrips, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is much more understated. 

box

The Viper Mini Signature Edition's customizability may also make it appealing to hardcore gamers, and its box appears loaded with many accessories. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse feet are included, for example, for maximum glide and extreme durability. 

black viper mini

While an 8000Hz polling rate may offer diminishing returns at its highest speeds on some systems, the rest of the high-end components in the Viper Mini Signature Edition should make for an excellent user experience. In its Basilisk V3 Pro, Razer uses its Focus Pro 35K Gen 2 Optical Sensor that can reach a 35,000 DPI. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, however, will use its Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, with the company's third-gen Optical Mouse Switches, which offer great tactility and high durability. 

Considering the popularity of its predecessor, this refresh should also generate quite a bit of interest. Available in both white and black, the Viper Mini Signature Edition should appeal to hardcore gamers with deep pockets, that perhaps weren't into the oppulent 24K gold version. Razer plans to make the Viper Mini Signature Edition available on October 21 at 8AM PT on the company website for $299
Tags:  Razer, gaming mice, viper mini signature edition
