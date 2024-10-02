Razer Unveils Basilisk V3 Pro Gaming Mouse With A Crazy-Fast DPI And Long Battery Life





How high of a DPI do you truly need in a gaming mouse? The answer depends on who you ask and the though the consensus is typically in a range much lower than what mouse makers like to promote, they remain undeterred in pushing the limits of sensor capabilities. Enter Razer's new Basilisk V3 Pro 35K (wireless) and Basilisk V3 35K (wired) rodents.





As the model names give away, these gaming mice feature an extremely high 35,000 DPI sensitivity rating. This is served by Razer's Focus Pro 35K Gen 2 optical sensor that was first used in Razer's Viper V3 Pro . While the maximum sensitivity rating is insanely high, there's more to the sensor than the DPI rating alone, with Razer promising "unrivaled precision on any surface."













"Enhanced by intelligent features like Smart Tracking, the sensor automatically detects surface types to adjust the tracking algorithm accordingly, ensuring optimal performance on different materials. This feature, combined with Motion Sync, synchronizes data from input to PC for more responsive tracking. Gamers can adjust to 1-DPI precision, or port over the sensitivity settings that they are accustomed to, in just three quick steps," Razer explains.













We have not spent any hands on time with Razer's new mice, but looking at the product renders, they appear to favor the design language of Logitech's G502 Hero, a most excellent mouse with an edgier aesthetic than the G502 X Plus we reviewed a couple of years ago.





The similarities don't end there. Like some of Logitech's top rodents, Razer's Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and non-Pro model both feature a free-spinning 'HyperScroll Tilt' wheel that this author has come to adore. It's super convenient for turbo-surfing through long websites. Of course, you can also toggle the scroll wheel into a more traditional and tactile cycling mode, which is typically better suited for gaming.













This is a carryover from the previous generation Basilisk V3 Pro, though the new 35K models support a Smart-Reel mode that will automatically switch from tactile to free-spinning scrolling based on your scroll speed. That's a neat trick.





These are ergonomically designed for right-handed users. Other features include 11 programmable buttons, 750 IPS max speed, 70G max acceleration, customizable RGB lighting, and five onboard memory profiles to save your custom settings. Additional, the wireless model brings longer battery life compared to the previous generation model—up to 140 hours via the included 2.4GHz dongle (HyperSpeed Wireless) and up to 210 hours via Blueooth.



