CATEGORIES
home News

Razer Unveils Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed Earbuds With Integrated 2.4GHz Receiver Case

by Paul LillyFriday, April 10, 2026, 09:30 AM EDT
Razer Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed earbuds on a desk. Next to the earbuds, a charging case is attached to a laptop via USB cable.
Razer is leveling up its earbuds for gamers with the release of its upgraded Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed and Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed, both of which come with a charging case that doubles as a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. The company is also touting multi-device compatibility for a streamlined experience across PCs, handhelds (including the Nintendo Switch), Android and iOS mobile devices, and game consoles.

These new earbuds arrive nearly three years after I reviewed the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed, which left me more impressed than not. Here again, Razer is promising "gaming-grade 2.4GHz" connectivity with low latency and, depending on the model, improved hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) support that Razer claims is up to 50% better than before. To get that feature, potential buyers will need to opt for the Hammerhead V3 Hyperspeed. I'd be curious to see how it compares to the Apple's AirPods Pro 3 and Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen).

Razer Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed earbuds, charging case, and wireless dongle next to a Razer laptop, gaming handheld, smarthone with controllers attached, and a tablet.

The non-X model also comes with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, Bluetooth 6.0 support, whereas the X version sticks leaves out the dongle and supports Bluetooth 5.3. Otherwise, they're the same set of earbuds, at least as far as I can tell.

Razer's retooled HyperSpeed case is arguably the most interesting feature with these new-generation earbuds.

"At the center of the experience is the HyperSpeed Case, which functions as both a charging case and a 2.4GHz wireless receiver when the compact HyperSpeed dongle is inserted inside the case. With the dongle seated, gamers can connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless on compatible devices or plug the case directly into a setup via USB‑C to play and charge at the same time," Razer explains.

Razer's wording is a little confusing, as even without the dongle, the X model still supports 2.4GHz connectivity when the case is plugged into a device.


Both sets of earbuds feature touch controls to quickly access playback controls, phone calls, and wireless mode switching. Users can further customize the controls through the Razer Audio App and Razer Synapse 4. Other features include THX Spatial Audio (on PC) for a virtual 7.1 surround sound stage and up to 10 hours of battery life on the earbuds, plus 30 more hours from the charging case for 40 total hours.

As with the previous generation earbuds, these new models leave out support for the Xbox Series X|S. That's because Microsoft uses a proprietary wireless protocol and doesn't support Bluetooth on its Xbox consoles. Back in 2022, Razer released separate Xbox and PlayStation versions of its Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds, but has not done so since then, including now.

Razer's Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed ($129.99) and Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed ($99.99) are available now.

Tags:  Gaming, Razer, earbuds, hammerhead v3 hyperspeed, hammerhead v3 x hyperspeed
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use