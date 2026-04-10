Razer Unveils Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed Earbuds With Integrated 2.4GHz Receiver Case





Razer is leveling up its earbuds for gamers with the release of its upgraded Hammerhead V3 HyperSpeed and Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed, both of which come with a charging case that doubles as a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. The company is also touting multi-device compatibility for a streamlined experience across PCs, handhelds (including the Nintendo Switch), Android and iOS mobile devices, and game consoles.

















The non-X model also comes with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle, Bluetooth 6.0 support, whereas the X version sticks leaves out the dongle and supports Bluetooth 5.3. Otherwise, they're the same set of earbuds, at least as far as I can tell.





Razer's retooled HyperSpeed case is arguably the most interesting feature with these new-generation earbuds.





"At the center of the experience is the HyperSpeed Case, which functions as both a charging case and a 2.4GHz wireless receiver when the compact HyperSpeed dongle is inserted inside the case. With the dongle seated, gamers can connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless on compatible devices or plug the case directly into a setup via USB‑C to play and charge at the same time," Razer explains





Razer's wording is a little confusing, as even without the dongle, the X model still supports 2.4GHz connectivity when the case is plugged into a device.









Both sets of earbuds feature touch controls to quickly access playback controls, phone calls, and wireless mode switching. Users can further customize the controls through the Razer Audio App and Razer Synapse 4. Other features include THX Spatial Audio (on PC) for a virtual 7.1 surround sound stage and up to 10 hours of battery life on the earbuds, plus 30 more hours from the charging case for 40 total hours.





As with the previous generation earbuds, these new models leave out support for the Xbox Series X|S. That's because Microsoft uses a proprietary wireless protocol and doesn't support Bluetooth on its Xbox consoles. Back in 2022, Razer released separate Xbox and PlayStation versions of its Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds, but has not done so since then, including now.