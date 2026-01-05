Shure's New MV88 USB-C Mic Turns Your Phone Into A Pro Grade Mobile Recording Studio





The original MV88, first released in 2015, became a staple for iPhone users who valued high-fidelity stereo recording in a pocket-sized form factor. However, now that Apple has transitioned to USB-C , it only makes sense for Shure to bring the mic up to speed. Today’s unveiling of the MV88 USB-C stereo microphone rectifies that gap plus brings compatibility to Android and other USB-C-enabled devices.









What separates this iteration from its decade-old predecessor is the integration of Shure’s latest digital signal processing. The mic includes a real-time denoiser designed to scrub out persistent background hums, like air conditioners or distant traffic, plus an Auto Level mode that constantly adjusts gain to prevent clipping or faint recordings. For those who want deeper control, the Shure MOTIV app provides a suite of professional tools, including a five-band EQ, limiter, and compression settings that are saved directly to the hardware.









For those of you familiar with this lineup of mics, you probably know that while Shure has released various MV88 product iterations over the years (including the wireless MoveMic 88+ and the cable-bound Video Kit), the OG direct-plug design of the new MV88 USB-C remains the most elegant for vloggers on the move.







For the price, the Shure MV88 USB-C positions itself as a premium yet accessible upgrade for journalists, musicians, and influencers. By removing the friction of setup, i.e. no batteries to charge and no Bluetooth pairing to troubleshoot, the Illinois-based company might have just successfully modernized a classic. The MV88 USB-C is available now and comes packaged with a foam windscreen and a protective carrying case, ready to be tossed into a pocket for the next spontaneous recording session.