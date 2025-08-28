Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair Is $250 Off, Blade 18 Laptop Up To $700 Off





If you read our Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair review , then you know we that we consider it a worthy accessory to rest your rump. The caveat? It's not exactly cheap, or anything resembling a bargain with a $649.99 MSRP. If the high price tag has been the only thing holding you back, however, you'll be happy to know that it's deeply discounted for the next several days.





Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair for $399.99 direct from Razer ($250 off). That's a chunky 38% discount and a much more palatable price for a highly customizable gaming chair with an integrated and fully adjustable lumbar support system. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, you can score thefor. That's a chunky 38% discount and a much more palatable price for a highly customizable gaming chair with an integrated and fully adjustable lumbar support system.





The lumbar system is one of the main draws. In our testing, we found that it's utility required a break-in period as you get accustomed to the design and tweak it to your liking, but once you have it dialed in and find your sweet spot, it's a pretty nice feature.





We also like the adjustable 4D armrests, the generous recline angle (up to 152 degrees), and the overall comfort of the density foam cushion. It also looks slick.





The Iskur V2 is available in three trim options. We reviewed the all-black model, but it's also available in black with green accents, as well as a dark gray breathable cloth variant. All three are available at the discounted $399.99 rate right now.













Razer Blade 18 with a GeForce RTX 5090 is on sale for $4,199.99 at Razer ($700 off) for a 14% discount over the full list price. Yeah, still not cheap. Razer is also having a sale on its Blade 18 gaming laptops, with discounts over MSRP reaching as high as $700. Of course, the biggest savings apply to the most expensive models. For example, theis on sale forfor a 14% discount over the full list price. Yeah, still not cheap.





As configured, the Blade 18 sports a big 18-inch dual mode IPS display with a native 3840x1400 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. Being a dual mode display, gamers can opt to play at 1920x1200 at a cranked-up 440Hz refresh rate.





It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake. Other specs include 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory (upgradeable to 64GB) and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD), or you can spend $400 extra and have Razer slap a second 2TB SSD inside for 4TB of total storage.





Here are a few other configurations...