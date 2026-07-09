Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed Earbuds Get Official Xbox And PS5 Editions





Razer is expanding its $99 Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed gaming earbuds with a couple of dedicated options specific to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. In doing so, Razer unintentionally adds a bit of confusion to its modest but growing line of earbuds designed specifically for gaming, so let's clear things up, shall we?





You can snag a set of Razer's standard Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed wireless earbuds for $99 at Amazon , and they will work just fine with a variety of platforms, including PC (laptops and desktops), smartphones, tablets, handhelds like the Steam Deck, and the PlayStation 5. The earbuds feature both Bluetooth 5.3 support and 2.4GHz for low latency connections via an included USB-C receiver or by connecting the charging case (which acts as a receiver, too).





Here's the thing—neither the Xbox Series X|S nor PlayStation 5 support Bluetooth audio. If you want to use the Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed with your PS5, you connect the charging case to your console via USB and then you're off and running via 2.4GHz wireless. However, those earbuds don't support Xbox consoles.





Enter the new models that Razer just announced. The Xbox version works with Xbox consoles and comes with green accents, whereas the PlayStation version sports a white colorway with a PlayStation logo on the case, and works with PS5 consoles. Additionally, no dedicated dongle is included, but the charging case still acts as a 2.4GHz wireless receiver.





"At the heart of the experience is the HyperSpeed Case, which doubles as a wireless receiver—unlocking dedicated 2.4GHz performance when connected to a console or mobile device, while charging on the go. Backed by Razer SmartSwitch Dual Wireless, players can seamlessly switch between HyperSpeed and Bluetooth connections—making it easy to jump between gameplay and mobile use without interruption," Razer explains.













According to Razer, gamers can get up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge for either model, while the included charge case that doubles as a 2.4GHz wireless receiver adds another 25 hours. These earbuds also feature an IPX4 rating for water resistance, along with "intuitive" touch controls and THX spatial audio support.









Adding to the confusion is what version of Bluetooth is supported. Here's a handy cheat sheet, going from the newest announced to oldest: