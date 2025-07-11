CATEGORIES
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Flaunts A First-Time Feature For A Razer Gaming Mouse

by Paul LillyFriday, July 11, 2025, 09:10 AM EDT
Razer DeatherAdder V4 Pro mice (black and white) in front of a smoky green background with green lasers.
Razer's legendary DeathAdder gaming mouse has seen numerous iterations over the years, and it just got another refresh, this time with a twist. The new DeathAdder V4 Pro upgrades the iconic rodent with an optical scroll wheel that Razer says is purpose-built for esports. Notably, it's the first time Razer has used an optical scroll wheel.

"More precise and durable than traditional mechanical scroll wheels, it offers triple the durability and consistent, tactile control even under intense gameplay," Razer explains.

Closeup of Razer's optical scroll wheel.

Beyond the scroll wheel, the DeathAdder V4 Pro is also the first mouse in Razer's extensive stable of rodents to feature its HyperSpeed Wireless Gen 2 technology. According to Razer, the latest implementation boasts over 63% greater power efficiency and 37% lower latency compared to the previous generation DeathAdder V3 Pro.

"Thanks to this breakthrough in wireless technology and a redesigned dongle optimized for peak performance, it ensures lightning-fast responsiveness at up to 8000 Hz in both wired and wireless modes. All this cutting-edge performance is backed by up to 150 hours of high-performance gameplay at 1000 Hz, giving gamers the endurance they need to stay ahead," Razer adds.

Also new for the DeathAdder V4 Pro are retooled optical mouse switches (Gen 4). Razer says it redesigned the switches to deliver an enhanced click feel. They're also purportedly durable with a rating of 100 million clicks, which is the highest in the industry (that we're aware of).

Side view of Razer's DeathAdder V4 Pro mouse with wireless sensor on a gray gradient background.

Other features include a Razer Focus Pro 45K optical sensor (Gen 2) with up to a 45,000 DPI (way more than most gamers need), 900 IPS max speed, 85G max acceleration, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to save your custom settings directly to the mouse. It's also ultra-light at just 56 grams. As for battery life, Razer claims it can last up to 150 hours with a 1,000Hz polling rate, or up to 22 hours at 8,000Hz.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, however, is what the DeathAdder V4 Pro doesn't have—RGB lighting! Apologies if pointing that out made you fall out of your chair.

The DeathAdder V4 Pro is available to preorder for $169.99 on Amazon in black or white colorways. Alternatively, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is discounted to $86.44 on Amazon (save 42%) for Prime Day, if you can do without the upgrades. And if you're a fan of Razer products in general, check out our roundup of Razer Prime Day deals, including a Blade 14 OLED laptop that is $400 off.
