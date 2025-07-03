Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Is 40% Off And More Early Prime Day Gaming Deals





Amazon is getting ready to host its next Prime Day event, which will run from July 8 (starting at 12:01 a.m. PDT) through July 11 for 96 hours of deals. It's set to be the longest Prime Day sales event ever, and it's now less than a week away. However, there are lots of deals to be had right now. Razer, for example, gave us a heads up that it's slashed pricing on a bunch of gaming products ahead of the big day.





One of the bigger discounts on tap is for the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro wireless gaming mouse pictured above—it's on sale for $89.99 at Amazon (40% off). That's $60 below the MSRP, and while street pricing has generally been lower, this is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon.





The DeathAdder V3 Pro is a lightweight rodent that weighs just 63 grams. It's also fully-featured with a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, five programmable buttons, Gen 3 optical mouse switches that are good for up to 90 million clicks, an ergonomic design (so long as you're a right-handed gamer), and up to 90 hours of battery life (continuous play).





The version that is on sale is the black colorway. If you prefer the white model, it's marked down to $119.99 (20% off).













Need a new gaming headset? Several of those are on sale as well, including the Razer BlackShark V2 X—it's currently listed for $39.98 at Amazon (33% off). That's not quite an all-time low price, but it's only a few dollars off (and it's $20.01 below MSRP).





The BlackShare V2 X is a few years old, but it still offers some compelling features, especially given the affordable price point. It's a 7.1 surround sound headset powered by titanium 50mm drivers. Thick memory foam on the earcups and headband help keep fatigue at bay, and the closed earcups are designed to fully engulf your ears for passive noise cancellation.





Other perks include a relatively lightweight design (240 grams, making it even lighter than Fractal Design's premium Scape headset that we recently reviewed ), a cardiiod microphone, and multi-platform compatibility by way of a 3.5mm audio jack.





Here are a few more notable Razer gaming deals...








