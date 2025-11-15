Razer Blade 14 OLED Hits All Time Low At $300 Off And More Black Friday Deals





Like so many companies, Razer and its retail partners are already dishing up Black Friday deals with enticing discounts. As such, now is your chance to score a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop for hundreds of dollars below MSRP, as well as a variety of Razer gaming peripherals for up to 51% off. Let's dive in.

Razer Blade 14 OLED Gaming Laptop Is At An All-Time Low Price









Razer's Blade 14 (2025) gaming laptop for $1,799.99 at Amazon ($300 off) right now. That's the black model, though the Mercury White model with the same specs is discounted to the same price. If it's a MacBook Air/Pro aesthetic you're after but want a potent Windows system, the Mercury White is the way to go. Marked as a limited time deal, you can scoreforright now. That's the black model, though thewith the same specs is discounted to the same price. If it's a MacBook Air/Pro aesthetic you're after but want a potent Windows system, the Mercury White is the way to go.





Color variants aside, the Blade 14 is an ultra-thin laptop measuring just 0.62 inches slim. It packs quite a bit into such a thin profile, including a 14-inch OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.





Inside the skinny chassis sits a potent AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Strix Point processor (10C/20T, up to 5GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c. It also features a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU (100W TGP, up to 115W with Dynamic Boost), 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB solid state drive (SSD).

Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Mouse Is Over Half Off









Razer Orochi V2, a wireless mobile gaming mouse that's on sale for $33.99 at Amazon (51% off). In addition to the black colorway, it's discounted to the same price for the white model ($33.99, 51% off), while the pink version is on sale for $49.99 (29% off). Optionally, you can apply the money saved on the Blade 14 to peripherals, including the, a wireless mobile gaming mouse that's on sale for. In addition to the black colorway, it's discounted to the same price for the, while the





Named after the eight-headed serpent of myth, the Orochi V2 is a wireless mouse that comes with a HyperSpeed 2.4GHz dongle. It also supports Bluetooth if you prefer to go that route.





Key specs include an 18,000 DPI (way more than needed for even professional gaming), 450 IPS max speed, 40G max acceleration, six programmable buttons, and 2nd-gen Razer mechanical switches that are rated to last up to 60 million clicks.





As for battery life, Razer says you can expect up to 425 hours per charge in 2.4GHz mode, and 950 hours via Bluetooth with the included AA battery.





Here are some more sharp Razer deals...