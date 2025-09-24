Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop With RTX 50 Gets A Sharp $700 Discount





For a limited time, the latest version of Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is marked down to its lowest price ever, with Razer offering a $700 discount over MSRP. There are a few configurations available, all of which employ one of two mobile GeForce RTX 50 series discrete GPU options based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Blackwell architecture.





Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop starting at $1,699.99 direct from Razer (save $700). That configuration includes a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR7, 16GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory (soldered), and a 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state drive (SSD). What this boils down to is being able to snag agaming laptop starting at. That configuration includes aGPU with 8GB of GDDR7, 16GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory (soldered), and a 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state drive (SSD).





Razer Blade 14 with a GeForce RTX 5070 (also with 8GB of GDDR7) for $1,999.99 at Razer (save $700). Just manually select the faster GPU when hitting the link. That $300 up-charge also doubles the RAM to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000. Storage, meanwhile, stays at 1TB. If you want more GPU horsepower on tap, you can step up to a(also with 8GB of GDDR7) for. Just manually select the faster GPU when hitting the link. That $300 up-charge also doubles the RAM to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8000. Storage, meanwhile, stays at 1TB.





Razer Blade 14 with a GeForce RTX 5070 and 64GB of LPDDR5X-8000 for $2,399.99 at Razer (save $700). The third option is aandfor













Somewhat curiously, Razer's configuration options are not as flexible as, say, buying from a bulk OEM. For example, you can't pair a GeForce RTX 5060 with more than 16GB of RAM or more than 1TB of storage. Storage and RAM upgrades also require bumping up to a GeForce RTX 5070.





Still, a $300 premium over the base configuration gets you both a faster GPU and twice the RAM, so in that respect, it's not an egregious price difference.





Those core options aside, every Blade 14 gaming laptops sports a premium 14-inch QHD+ (2880x1800) OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by AMD's stout Ryzen AI 9 365 processor. That's a Strix Point chip with four Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 5GHz and six Zen 5c cores clocked at 2GHz to 3.3GHz, for total of 10 cores and 20 threads.





It also features 10MB of L2 cache, 24MB of L3 cache, and an onboard NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS (and 73 TOPS for the chip as a whole).





As an added bonus, Razer is bundling is RGB laptop stand valued at $129.99 when buying direct from Razer. And if you opt for the GeForce RTX 5070 model, you also get a free copy of Borderlands 4 Standard Edition ($69.99 value) and the Gilded Glory Pack.



