CATEGORIES
home Mobile Laptops

Razer Blade 14 OLED Laptop Hones Its Edge In A Thinner Profile, Up To An RTX 5070

by Bruno FerreiraMonday, May 19, 2025, 04:36 PM EDT
hero 1 razer blade 14 rtx 5070 news
Boy, it sure seems like it's the early 2010s again, with "thin" being all the rage. Along with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air, the war for thinness has been reignited. The redesigned Razer Blade 14 laptop is the latest entrant to this proverbial fight, packing GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs and top-tier specs and build acumen inside a sleek enclosure.

The Blade 14's silicon innards are comprised of AMD Ryzen AI chips up to the Ryzen AI 9 365, sitting next to RTX 50-series GPUs up to the GeForce RTX 5070, with a claimed TGP up to 115W in this build (meaning full power). In the highest-end version, the Ryzen AI 9 365 chip packs 10 cores (20 threads) clocked at up to 5GHz. The processor is paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory clocked at 8,000MT/s.

The best feature might be what'll be directly in front of you, however. The display is a gorgeous OLED unit with a rather high resolution of 2880x1800 (for ~242 PPI). The refresh rate is a smooth 120Hz, and there's G-SYNC support on tap too. Razer includes Calman Verified color profiles for the panel, as well.

laptop 1 razer blade 14 rtx 5070 news

Compact laptops don't tend to carry large batteries, but the Blade 14 is quite the exception, as electrons will find the 72Whr unit inside quite roomy, and it should be good for 11 hours of on-screen time -- an impressive figure considering all the horsepower this laptop harnesses. Razer also offers a two-year warranty on the battery; up to three years in some regions.

All the hardware rests inside a matte, sandblasted shell that's carved out of a single blocked of aluminum. Razer claims the metal is recycled, a first for its Razer Blade lineup. Impressively, and reiterating the point about the power of the internals, the shell is only 16mm at the thinnest point, making it the slimmer version of the laptop to date. The weight scale reads a quite reasonable 1.63 kg, or 3.6 lbs. Razer says it "fully redesigned" the Blade 14, making it the company's thinnest-ever 14-inch gaming laptop.

The port collection includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A connectors, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a microSD card slot. Although the laptop supports 100W USB-C PD charging, you'll want to use the included adapter for the best results, as it otherwise might not be able to charge if you're running the machine at full tilt. A six-speaker audio system and per-key RGB LED lighting round out the specs.

Razer's retooled Blade 14 laptop is available now starting at $2,299.99. Additionally, Razer put the word out that its Blade 16 is now offered with a GeForce RTX 5060 (mobile) at up to a 115W TGP (100W + 15W Dynamic Boost). Pricing on the 16-inch variant starts at $2,399.99.
Tags:  AMD, laptop, Razer, blade 14, geforce rtx 5070, computex2025
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment