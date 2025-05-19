Razer Blade 14 OLED Laptop Hones Its Edge In A Thinner Profile, Up To An RTX 5070
The Blade 14's silicon innards are comprised of AMD Ryzen AI chips up to the Ryzen AI 9 365, sitting next to RTX 50-series GPUs up to the GeForce RTX 5070, with a claimed TGP up to 115W in this build (meaning full power). In the highest-end version, the Ryzen AI 9 365 chip packs 10 cores (20 threads) clocked at up to 5GHz. The processor is paired with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory clocked at 8,000MT/s.
The best feature might be what'll be directly in front of you, however. The display is a gorgeous OLED unit with a rather high resolution of 2880x1800 (for ~242 PPI). The refresh rate is a smooth 120Hz, and there's G-SYNC support on tap too. Razer includes Calman Verified color profiles for the panel, as well.
Compact laptops don't tend to carry large batteries, but the Blade 14 is quite the exception, as electrons will find the 72Whr unit inside quite roomy, and it should be good for 11 hours of on-screen time -- an impressive figure considering all the horsepower this laptop harnesses. Razer also offers a two-year warranty on the battery; up to three years in some regions.
All the hardware rests inside a matte, sandblasted shell that's carved out of a single blocked of aluminum. Razer claims the metal is recycled, a first for its Razer Blade lineup. Impressively, and reiterating the point about the power of the internals, the shell is only 16mm at the thinnest point, making it the slimmer version of the laptop to date. The weight scale reads a quite reasonable 1.63 kg, or 3.6 lbs. Razer says it "fully redesigned" the Blade 14, making it the company's thinnest-ever 14-inch gaming laptop.