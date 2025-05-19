Razer Blade 14 OLED Laptop Hones Its Edge In A Thinner Profile, Up To An RTX 5070

The port collection includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A connectors, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a microSD card slot. Although the laptop supports 100W USB-C PD charging, you'll want to use the included adapter for the best results, as it otherwise might not be able to charge if you're running the machine at full tilt. A six-speaker audio system and per-key RGB LED lighting round out the specs.





Blade 14 laptop is available now starting at $2,299.99. Additionally, Razer put the word out that its Blade 16 is now offered with a GeForce RTX 5060 (mobile) at up to a 115W TGP (100W + 15W Dynamic Boost). Pricing on the 16-inch variant starts at $2,399.99