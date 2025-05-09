Razer Basilisk Mobile Mouse And Joro Keyboard Bring Ergonomics To Road Warriors





Gaming accessories maker Razer has released the Razer Basilisk Mobile mouse and Razer Joro keyboard that meld ultra-portability with reserved and (dare we say it) professional looks. Even though they're made for working on the go, both have Razer DNA through and through, so gamers on the go are not left out. The mouse sports lightweight ergonomics, HyperScroll scroll wheel tech, an 18K optical sensor, and 10 customizable controls, including one that's mapped to something called AI Prompt Master. Similarly the Joro is a svelte, lightweight keyboard with programmable keys, loads of battery life, and RGB lighting.















One of our favorite new mouses is the Razer Basilisk V3 and while the new Basilisk Mobile isn't as hardcore, its feature set and capabilities are potent enough to make up for its more compact size, at least on paper. At 18,000 DPI, the Focus X 18K optical sensor (boasting 99.4% resolution accuracy) is half that of the V3, but should be precise enough for all but the most elite of gamers. The mouse switches (Razer Gen-3) make bold claims, such as 0.2 second actuation with "no debounce delay" plus a 90 million-click lifespan with zero double-clicking issues. Speaking of which, Razer has included 10 customizable buttons, one of which being the new AI Prompt Master. Acting as a quick launcher for either ChatGPT or Microsoft CoPilot , the feature supposedly helps users create shortcuts like compose an auto reply during gaming (or a meeting) or summarize that users are seeing on screen.





Rounding up the feature set is the HyperScroll scroll wheel and the mouse's tri-mode connectivity. The former works like a typical scroll wheel, but also provides four-way tilting aside from the usual free-spinning and tactile scroll modes. The latter gives users the option to connect the mouse via Bluetooth, the HyperScroll wireless dongle, or USB-C (that can charge the battery too).













For extra portability, the Razer Joro is a low-profile 60% keyboard measuring a mere 16.5 millimeters thick/thin and weighing 374 grams. Thankfully, arrow keys and the function row are full-sized, because, you know, gaming. There's Razer Chroma RGB lighting support, albeit a single zone, plus up to 1,800 hours of battery life. Razer claims that despite the svelte design, key actuation is gamer ready and even supports Razer Snap Tap (for better or for worse).



