CATEGORIES
home News

Razer Turns A Lexus TX Into A Luxury Gaming Vehicle With RGB, Do You Dig It?

by Aaron LeongThursday, December 14, 2023, 09:53 AM EDT
hero lexusTX rear
Razer and Lexus sounds like an unlikely partnership, right? Well, this concept gaming vehicle may change your mind. Simply dubbed the Razer Lexus TX, it shows off what happens when you combine luxury with serious gaming aspirations on-the-go.

Revealed at the 2023 Esports Awards Show in Las Vegas recently, the Lexus-Razer gaming vehicle isn't your usual marketing exercise (well, sort of) where some PC peripheral maker slaps on some components into a car like an afterthought. This concept superbly integrates some of Razer's best hardware into the Lexus TX's interior and exterior. Check it out...


To wit, the TX has a custom Lexus logo and Razer green LED panels on the grille, rear windows, underbody, roof runners, and mirrors. It won't be legal in most countries or US states (boo!), but it does look very well done.

The interior, however, is where the action is at. The stock second and third row seats made way for four Razer Iskur gaming seats; the second row is made up of two separate gaming stations with monitors mounted against the first row backrest, with keyboards and mice on the foldout table. The overall table real estate might be too cramped for real hardcore gaming, as the gamers in the video had their palms half off the table. Folks in the last row get a shared Razer Raptor.

The rear cargo area houses a Core X Chrome hub that houses four Razer Blade charging ports, yet it's nice to see a couple of cubby storage areas that each fit a large backpack . We might not be able to fit an entire grocery run in there, but it'll hold some important gamer snacks at least.

Even if the video is quite cringy to watch, we applaud the engineering and thought behind a collaboration between a luxury automaker and a major consumer electronics company. Bob Picunko, director of marketing at Razer Americas summed it up, "The Razer Lexus TX goes well beyond simple cosmetic alterations, creating multiple fully realized gaming battlestations within the expansive interior of the vehicle."
Tags:  Razer, Lexus, esports, gaming machine
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment