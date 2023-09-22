Razer Revs A Stunning Lamborghini-Themed Blade 16 Mini LED Gaming Laptop





Razer rolled up to its RazerCon 2023 event with a handful of product announcements, not the least of which is a limited Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming laptop in fancy black and orange trim. The company calls it an "exclusive tribute to luxury, performance, and power." We call it stunning inside and out, based on the renders we've seen. It's also quite expensive.





The MSRP is set at $4,999.99, which will be an immediate 'No thank you' from some. But for those who can and are willing to pony up a premium price for a luxury laptop, Razer will happily hand you the virtual keys to drive this off the lot (shades and gloves not included, but they should be). At least until it sells out, that is—Razer's only making 150 of these Lamborghini -themed systems, each individually serialized, and only in the US.









"Uniting the iconic design language of Automobili Lamborghini with Razer’s gaming pedigree, this new edition of the award-winning Blade 16 pushes boundaries in aesthetics and performance," said Travis Furst, Head of Laptop Division at Razer. "This collaboration reflects Razer’s dedication to offering top-tier experiences to gamers."





Razer's limited edition laptop sports a custom chassis that's CNC-milled from a single aluminum block, adorned in Automobili Lamborghini’s signature Arancio Apodis orange and matte black finish. Lamborghini's iconic logo decorates the lid, as does a set of orange lines inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto's Y-shaded headlights.













It's not just the outside that features special styling. Pop the hood to take a peek at the engine bay and you'll find more bits of orange, including accent vapor chambers as shown in the image above.







"The Razer Blade 16 is not just about raw power; it’s about finesse. No stone has been left unturned in ensuring that the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition exudes luxury. With accented USB ports, a personalized boot sequence, and the signature Razer Chroma RGB, set by default to Lamborghini’s dashing Arancio Apodis orange, it’s clear that every detail is a nod to Lamborghini’s supercar legacy," Razer adds.













On the hardware side, the standout feature is what Razer claims to be the world's first dual-mode mini LED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. According to Razer, both the 4K 120Hz and FHD+ 240Hz modes are custom calibrated out of the box. It also supports G-Sync.









This is powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-1350HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.5GHz, 36MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM (upgradeable to 64GB), and a roomy 4TB NVMe solid state drive. For an idea of how it will perform, check out our Blade 16 review , which features the same CPU, GPU, and RAM config.





Other features include a generous I/O arrangement (2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with 100W charging, 1x Thunderbolt 4 [USB Type-C] with 100W charging, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm, SD card reader, and a Kensington Security Lock slot), Wi-Fi 6E support, 1080p webcam with Windows Hello support, and a 95.2 watt-hour battery.



