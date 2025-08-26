CATEGORIES
Callous Ransomware Gang Targets Transit Service For The Disabled In Cruel Cyberattack

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, August 26, 2025, 01:00 PM EDT
The cruelty of black hat hackers seems to know no bounds as they operate with complete disregard for ethical considerations. Just a few days ago, we reported on a vicious ransomware attack on a kidney dialysis organization, and prior to that, a cyberattack forced the closure of a business that had existed for over 150 years. Now, a new report has revealed a ransomware attack on the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) that has impacted its paratransit service for disabled people. MTA has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that it is dealing with a cyberattack that has adversely affected its "mobility scheduling systems".

In a blog post, the MTA stated that the cyberattack did not impact several of its core services, like the Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus. However, it revealed that its mobility paratransit services are "unable to schedule new trips or rebook existing trips." Other services that could also be impacted include real-time information systems and call centers.

To assuage riders' fears, the MTA has assured them that it is collaborating with the Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) to investigate the cybersecurity incident. In addition, the MTA has also revealed that it has employed third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement partners to "assess the scope of the incident and mitigate its impact."

As the investigation progresses, the MTA has also promised to provide updates on this matter. In the meantime, the agency advises riders to use the alternative "Call a Ride" program and to contact their health care provider or appropriate emergency services for urgent medical needs.

It's exceedingly rare that we would ever approve of criminal acts, but attacks like this are truly despicable. Undertaking criminal actions against organizations supporting the infirm, the underprivileged, and the otherwise vulnerable shows that these criminals have absolutely no scruples. Hopefully law enforcement officials can punish these fiends to the fullest extent of the law.
