Callous Ransomware Gang Targets Transit Service For The Disabled In Cruel Cyberattack
In a blog post, the MTA stated that the cyberattack did not impact several of its core services, like the Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus. However, it revealed that its mobility paratransit services are "unable to schedule new trips or rebook existing trips." Other services that could also be impacted include real-time information systems and call centers.
To assuage riders' fears, the MTA has assured them that it is collaborating with the Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) to investigate the cybersecurity incident. In addition, the MTA has also revealed that it has employed third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement partners to "assess the scope of the incident and mitigate its impact."
As the investigation progresses, the MTA has also promised to provide updates on this matter. In the meantime, the agency advises riders to use the alternative "Call a Ride" program and to contact their health care provider or appropriate emergency services for urgent medical needs.
It's exceedingly rare that we would ever approve of criminal acts, but attacks like this are truly despicable. Undertaking criminal actions against organizations supporting the infirm, the underprivileged, and the otherwise vulnerable shows that these criminals have absolutely no scruples. Hopefully law enforcement officials can punish these fiends to the fullest extent of the law.