RAM Crisis Won't Force Valve To Compromise On Steam Deck 2 Specs

Steam Deck Limited Edition - Image: Valve

These are some wild times we live in. Widespread memory shortages and skyrocketing component costs driven by an onslaught of AI factory build-outs have sent shockwaves across the hardware landscape over the past year, resulting in price hikes on existing tech and raising questions about future product roadmaps. What does it all mean for the status of Valve's eventual Steam Deck 2? The current situation may throw off the release timing, but it won't impact Valve's hardware goals.





It's fair to wonder if the current RAM crisis will ultimately result in a downgraded Steam Deck 2 whenever it arrives. There has already been a precedent of sorts, though not necessarily in the handheld gaming space. Apple, for example, equipped its MacBook Neo with just 8GB of unified memory, and it spurred a host of Windows-based alternatives.





Rather than guess, the folks at IGN posed the question directly to Valve software developers Pierre-Loup Griffais and Jeff Leinbaugh, asking if the memory chip shortage might force the company to scale back specs or performance aspirations.





"Not really. We've talked before about how we want to make sure there's a very delineated performance improvement for something like a future Steam Deck, and I think we're still looking at it in the same way," Griffais said.





Griffais went on to say that Valve is looking at the current market conditions to see how it can deliver a Steam Deck 2 with the same generational performance leap that it hoped to deliver before the hardware landscape went into a state of disarray.





"From what we're working on, as far as the user experience goes and what the product that we're trying to build goes, it's very similar goals," Griffais added.





Steam Deck - Image: Valve



His fresh statements echo previous remarks about an eventual Steam Deck 2, as Valve has consistently maintained that it will not rush out an incremental update simply to hit an arbitrary release cadence. Back in November 2025, for example, Griffais went on record saying Valve wants to ensure the Steam Deck 2 delivers a "worthwhile enough performance upgrade" for it to "make sense as a standalone product."





"We're not interested in getting to a point where it's 20 or 30 or even 50% more performance at the same battery life. We want something a little bit more demarcated than that. So we've been working back from silicon advancements and architectural improvements, and I think we have a pretty good idea of what the next version of Steam Deck is going to be, but right now there's no offerings in that landscape, in the SOC landscape, that we think would truly be a next-gen performance Steam Deck," Griffais said at the time



