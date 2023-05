Hey Radeon RX Vega GPU Owners, You Can Finally Play COD Modern Warfare 2 Again

That might be why there was a surprising amount of outcry when the Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 completely broke the game for Radeon Vega users. Anyone with a graphics processor based on the Vega architecture, whether discrete or integrated, was left completely unable to launch the game at all.

















Just what everyone needs: a fully-automatic Desert Eagle.











Thankfully, Activision has finally fixed up the problem—which was the game's fault, by the way, not a Radeon driver bug —and players with Vega GPUs should be able to play again. If you're one of the 71 people who commented on our original post, rejoice! You can now load up Modern Warfare 2 (or Warzone 2.0) and continue grinding your soul off in pursuit of sweet new swag.This news comes specifically from the game's patch notes for the "Season 3 Reloaded" patch, although it came to us by way of a Reddit post on the /r/AMD subreddit. Besides the bugfix, this update also adds a new 6v6 map, new challenges, new weapons, and some interesting changes to the game's movement systems including reduced camera movement and a raised height threshold for one-handed mantling, "allowing for more aggressive traversal."Of course, there's a plethora of other patch notes, including tons of balance changes and additional bug fixes. You can go check out the full patch notes at the official Call of Duty website if you're curious.