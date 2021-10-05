CATEGORIES
by Zak KillianTuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:11 PM EDT

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 21.10.1 Drivers Add Windows 11, BF 2042 Support

It's October 5th, which means Windows 11 is out. Naturally, that's set off a chain reaction of other release both hardware and software. Drivers could reasonably be mentioned in either category, though. Yeah, anyway—there's a new Radeon driver for Windows 11.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 is out and has official support for Windows 11. That's not all, though; it also brings up to a 13% performance improvement in Far Cry 6 and 11% uplift in PUBG when playing that game using DirectX 12. Medieval fantasy battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint also gets unspecified official support, as does the open beta for Battlefield 2042.

This release should reduce the idle memory clock on Radeon cards with more than one monitor connected. It also should resolve driver timeouts on RDNA-2 based Radeons while playing The Medium or binging Horizon Zero Dawn for hours. Similar issues from playing a game and streaming at the same time on Polaris-based Radeons should be solved. Finally, the games Wreckfest and Arma 3 should correctly render non-corrupted foliage.

As with any software product, a few lingering problems remain. Most notably, Open Broadcaster Software may not close correctly after using it for recording, so make sure you're not saving your videos to an MP4 container (which would render them unrecoverable). Radeon Software may crash after playing DirectX 11 games—particularly PUBG—with multiple displays connected. Attempting to use Radeon Enhanced Sync may result in black-screen issues in a few specific combinations of hardware and software; AMD recommends disabling it if you're having these problems.

Folks with supported hardware—that's any Radeon since the RX 400 series—can get the latest driver from AMD's website. Notably, this driver version can be installed on Radeon Pro cards "as an early version for testing." Presumably, a properly-certified Pro driver is on the way.
