CATEGORIES
home News

Radeon RX 9070 XT Pops On Valve's Steam Survey, What Caused The Spike?

by Paul LillyThursday, June 18, 2026, 09:17 AM EDT
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card (render).
AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is a fine graphics card, even if not quite as fast as NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090. It's certainly more affordable, and so the card's absence on Valve's Steam hardware survey up to this point has been a curious anomaly. So too is the Radeon RX 9070 XT's sudden surge in ownership, as the latest Steam survey seemingly indicates. But did AMD's top consumer graphics card really see a spike in sales, as the numbers hint?

Let's start with the data. After being a no-show on the Steam survey since the Radeon RX 9070 XT debuted over a year ago, the latest results have it sitting at 1.33%. Sure, that is a seemingly small figure, until you consider that the top spot occupied by the GeForce RTX 3060 is at 4.02%.

Steam survey for GPUs.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT now sits in spot number 25, just a hair below cards like the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 5080, both of which are at 1.47% for the latest results. Just as importantly, it is the only specific Radeon model to be listed in the top 30 spots. The next one is the Radeon RX 6600, which sits in 32nd place at 0.90%.

So, why the sudden surge? Part of the reason could be the recent sale prices on select models. We've highlighted multiple deals on the Radeon RX 9070 XT, such as when Gigabyte's factory overclocked Gaming OC model dropped $90 to $649.99 at Amazon earlier this month, putting it within striking distance of AMD's $599 suggested pricing.

It's now back up to $739.99, but there are a few other models that are still on sale for below $700. They are all still higher than AMD's baseline pricing, but scoring a Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599 has been a difficult mission since release.

Even though MSRP pricing remains elusive, the recent discounts may have contributed to an uptick in usage on Steam. However, there's another possible explanation. As spotted by the folks at PC Gamer, a catch-all 'AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics' entry that consistently tracks on Steam's monthly survey has fallen a bit over the past several months.

That entry fell from 2.37% in April to 0.90% in May, a difference of 1.47%. It's plausible that, for whatever reason, Steam's survey was counting the Radeon RX 9070 XT as part of that entry until now, given how close the metrics line up.

All we can say for sure is that the Steam survey is an imprecise science. It's also not representative of the entire Steam community, as you have to be invited to participate and opt into the survey, otherwise your system's details are factored into the data.

Despite it's shortcomings, Valve's Steam survey is one of the best public resources to track gaming trends, considering the platform's massive scale. And the latest results indicate that the Radeon RX 9070 XT is more popular than previously suggested.
Tags:  AMD, Gaming, STEAM, Valve, radeon rx 9070 xt, steam survey
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use