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Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT OC GPU Drops To $650, Beating Street Prices

by Paul LillyTuesday, June 09, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT
Angled closeup render of Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 XT on a gray gradient background.
If you missed out on the last time Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC graphics card went on sale, now is your chance for a do-over. It's not quite back down to its all-time low or even AMD's baseline MSRP for the Radeon RX 9070 XT for that matter, but it's not far off either one and is currently the least expensive model around, along with the same card in 'Ice' trim.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC Is $90 Off MSRP

We're seeing lower prices in general for the Radeon RX 9070 XT, though none lower than the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC that's on sale for $649.99 at Amazon (12% off, save $90). A separate listing has Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC Ice model on sale for $649.99 as well.

Render of Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 XT Ice graphics card.

The only difference between the two models is the colorway. Otherwise, these are both factory overclocked models that push the game clock up to 2,520MHz (versus AMD's reference 2,400MHz game clock) and the boost clock to 3,060MHz (versus AMD's reference 2,970MHz boost clock).

Those are not massive increases, but a free performance boost no matter how nominal is always welcome, especially in the current climate that routinely sees the 9070 XT sell for well above AMD's suggested pricing.

Trim color and clock speeds aside, these cards both utilize Gigabyte's Windforce cooling system with three Hawk fans, "server-grade" thermal conductive gel, composite heat pipes, and a large vapor chamber.

Render of the backside of Gigabyte's Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC.

Other features on tap include a dual BIOS setup (performance and silent modes), RGB lighting with a sliding side plate design, and a metal backplate.

Here is a roundup of the least expensive Radeon RX 9070 XT listings right now...
Tags:  deals, Gigabyte, radeon rx 9070 xt
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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