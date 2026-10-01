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Radeon RX 9000 GPUs Get DLSS 4.5 Support And RDNA 4’s FP8 Muscle Is Key

by Chris HarperThursday, October 01, 2026, 03:36 PM EDT
DLSS 4.5 running in Control Resonant on an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT.
DLSS 4.5 running in Silent Hill: Townfall on an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT. Image: Splash Attack
Countervolts, the modder responsible for Linux d4r, or "dlss 4 radeon", has updated his tool with preliminary support for AMD RDNA 4-based Radeon GPUs using their native FP8 matrix units.

For those unfamiliar with d4r, it gives users the ability to forcibly enable DLSS on AMD graphics hardware, going as far back as the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series. Using NVIDIA DLSS on AMD hardware will not perform as well at the same internal resolution as using AMD's own FSR technology, but it's an interesting experiment nonetheless. 

While detailed performance differences between running DLSS and AMD FSR at similar settings weren't posted by the developer, and Countervolts hasn't tested d4r on actual Radeon RX 9000 series hardware, there have been some performance improvements made with this latest update along with some feature additions.

d4r performance data
dlss 4 radeon performance improvements - Image: countervolts


If you'd like to give dlss 4 radeon a try, we should mention that it doesn't support features like frame generation, ray reconstruction, or neural rendering.

There are other tools out there if you'd like to experiment with neural rendering on AMD GPUs, though. Modders have it running on non-NVIDIA GPUs within a web browser already, and the DLSS-NR project is dedicated specifically to porting DLSS 5 to AMD GPUs.

Efforts to break down proprietary walls between manufacturers are often met with a lot of friction, and they are sometimes feudal, but there are likely significant lessons to be learned by developing tools like d4r. Shout out to VideoCardz for the tip.
Tags:  AMD, Linux, rdna 4, upscaling, radeon rx 9000 series, dlss 4.5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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