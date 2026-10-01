Radeon RX 9000 GPUs Get DLSS 4.5 Support And RDNA 4’s FP8 Muscle Is Key
For those unfamiliar with d4r, it gives users the ability to forcibly enable DLSS on AMD graphics hardware, going as far back as the RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series. Using NVIDIA DLSS on AMD hardware will not perform as well at the same internal resolution as using AMD's own FSR technology, but it's an interesting experiment nonetheless.
While detailed performance differences between running DLSS and AMD FSR at similar settings weren't posted by the developer, and Countervolts hasn't tested d4r on actual Radeon RX 9000 series hardware, there have been some performance improvements made with this latest update along with some feature additions.
If you'd like to give dlss 4 radeon a try, we should mention that it doesn't support features like frame generation, ray reconstruction, or neural rendering.
There are other tools out there if you'd like to experiment with neural rendering on AMD GPUs, though. Modders have it running on non-NVIDIA GPUs within a web browser already, and the DLSS-NR project is dedicated specifically to porting DLSS 5 to AMD GPUs.
Efforts to break down proprietary walls between manufacturers are often met with a lot of friction, and they are sometimes feudal, but there are likely significant lessons to be learned by developing tools like d4r. Shout out to VideoCardz for the tip.