Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Price Slashed To Striking Distance Of A Radeon RX 7600 XT





In case anyone needs further proof that consumers benefit when competition heats up, a custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is now available for $343.99, which puts it much closer to AMD's Radeon RX 7600 XT. It's a factory overclocked model too, from Gigabyte, with the discount putting the card $86 below its list price, and $55.01 below NVIDIA's MSRP for a stock card.





Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming OC for $343.99 at Best Buy. At least until it sells out, anyway—It was listed for the You can find thefor. At least until it sells out, anyway—It was listed for the same price at Amazon but, as of this writing, is not in stock unless paying a higher price from a marketplace seller (pffft!). Still, it's worth refreshing the page on occasion if you're interested in this card and would prefer to buy from Amazon.





XFX Speedster SWFT210 model, which is on In comparison, the least expensive Radeon RX 7600 XT card at Best Buy is themodel, which is on sale for $329.99 ($20 off) . So you're looking at a $14 price difference between it and the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.





$389.99 ($10 off MSRP) for PNY's dual-fan model. We'll have to wait and see if the 4060 Ti drops in price more broadly, as the next cheapest price on Best Buy isfor













How do the competing mid-range cards compare? We have plenty of benchmarks and analysis to digest in our Radeon RX 7600 XT review , in which we looked at custom models from both XFX (QICK 309) and PowerColor (Hellhound). In short, there are instances where the Radeon RX 7600 XT comes out well ahead of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, like in Forspoken (especially with FSR 3), though more often than not we saw the 4060 Ti run faster, and sometimes much faster.





The Radeon RX 7600 XT is essentially a 16GB version of the 8GB Radeon RX 7600—it has the same number of stream processors, ray accelerators, AI accelerators, ROPs, Infinity Cache, and so on right on down the list. And the bigger memory buffer does help, for a $70 premium (comparing the MSRPs).





"While the additional memory is a welcome upgrade that helps 'future-proof”' the card somewhat, bumping the price by over 20% seems kind of steep in our humble opinion. If NVIDIA took some heat for the similar premium it charged for the 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, AMD should too. A $299-ish price point would have been preferable here, but we’ll see how things actually shake out in terms of street pricing in the coming weeks as availability ramps up," Managing Editor Marco Chiappetta wrote in our review.













Instead, it's the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti that sees its first price cut, albeit not an official one from NVIDIA—Best Buy's listing for the discounted Gigabyte model indicates that the card is on clearance. So, if you're interested in this card, pounce while you can.

