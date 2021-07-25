Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600 XT Pricing Leak Suggests Big Value Play Versus RTX 3060

Actually finding a card at MSRP is another matter entirely, but the GPU shortage notwithstanding, official pricing gives us reference points for comparison. And to that end, here's is what we are potentially looking at, from top to bottom among all current-generation GPUs...

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499

$1,499 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: $999

$999 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $1,199

$1,199 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: $699

$699 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649

$649 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: $599

$599 AMD Radeon RX 6800: $579

$579 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: $499

$499 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT: $479





$479 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $399

$399 ***AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: $349***

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: $329

$329 ***AMD Radeon RX 6600: $299***

Both of AMD's upcoming cards are based on Navi 23. if past leaks are accurate, the Radeon RX 6600 XT will feature 32 compute units (2,048 stream processors), 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit memory bus for 256GB/s of memory bandwidth, and 32MB of Infinity Cache.





The Radeon RX 6600, meanwhile, is said to have 28 compute units (1,792 stream processors), and the same memory arrangement (including Infinity Cache) as the XT model. GPU clock speeds could differ between the two, but there has not been a whole lot of information that regard.





In any event, here's hoping AMD sticks with these lower price points (compared to past rumors). These would be interesting SKUs in terms of value, depending on how actual performance shakes out.

