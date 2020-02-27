Radeon Navi Boosted AMD’s Overall GPU Shipments By 22 Percent In Q4 2019





A new report from Jon Peddie Research is giving us some insight into GPU shipment for Q4 2019, and it shows that AMD had a big quarter. According to the firm, overall GPU shipments were up 3.4 percent compared to Q3 2019. Intel saw its shipments fall by a scant 0.2 percent, while NVIDIA’s shipments decreased by 1.9 percent. AMD shipments of GPUs, however, surged by 22.6 percent for Q4 2019 compared to Q3 2019.

Looking at overall GPU market share, Intel is still far and away the leader with 63 percent of the market, a decrease of 2 percent compared to Q3 2019. NVIDIA’s overall share decreased by 0.9 percent to 18 percent. AMD’s overall share, however increased from 16 percent to 19 percent.





Regarding the overall GPU market, we must take into account that figures for both Intel and AMD processors with onboard GPUs are taken into account. When we look at the discrete GPU market, NVIDIA still has a commanding lead. NVIDIA secured 73 percent of the GPU discrete GPU market during Q4 2019, leaving AMD with a 27 percent share.

The report also gives us the rundown on these highlights for the quarter:

The overall attach rate of GPUs (includes integrated and discrete GPUs) to PCs for the quarter was 130% which was up 1.8% from last quarter

Discrete GPUs were in 31.9% of PCs, which is down -0.19% from last quarter

The overall PC market increased by 1.99% quarter-to-quarter, and increased 3.54% year-to-year

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs) that use discrete GPUs increased 12.17% from last quarter

Q4’19 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter

“This is the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments,” said JPR President Jon Peddie. “However, Q1 which is seasonally flat to down may show an unusual dip because of supply chain interruptions from China due to the Coronavirus epidemic. 2020 is going to be a game changer with Intel’s entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company.”

Looking ahead, AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel are all on track to release next-generation discrete graphics cards for enthusiasts during 2020. AMD is readying “Big Navi”, which is reportedly built on RDNA 2 architecture and may feature up to 5120 cores. NVIDIA is following up Turing with its 7nm Ampere architecture and [up to] a rumored 3840 CUDA cores. Intel, on the other hand, has a new DG1 discrete graphics cards that is based on Gen12 Xe architecture.