AMD Radeon 780M Integrated RDNA 3 GPU Makes A Pass At 3DMark, Here's How It Did





Regular readers will recall that when we reviewed the Alienware m17 R5 , one of the things we were most impressed by was the performance of the Ryzen 9 6900HX's integrated Radeon 680M. That laptop had a seriously beefy Radeon discrete GPU, but a clever gamer would save power by running lightweight games on the integrated GPU due to its potency. Given the improvements in RDNA 3 , we're expecting big things from the Radeon 780M.





Leaked AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Time Spy benchmark at 54W.



Most of the loss at the lower power limit appears to be CPU performance. This makes sense considering that these SoCs can shift power between CPU and GPU where it is needed, and that the driver will likely favor GPU power over CPU. At 54W, the Ryzen 9 7940HS' eight Zen 4 CPU cores put out a pretty impressive 11,343 CPU score, and at 25W that value falls to 8,448.





The top 5 Ryzen 9 6900HS results from 3DMark make an interesting comparison.



That score is pretty similar to the results of Ryzen 6000 processors, but remember that a huge portion of the desktop Zen 4 CPUs' performance gain over the previous-generation parts is down to increased clock rate. That isn't going to come through on a mobile platform. It's still matching up pretty well with 45W CPUs like the Ryzen 9 6900HS despite being limited to 25W.





Leaked AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Time Spy benchmark at 25W.

