CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Radeon 780M Integrated RDNA 3 GPU Makes A Pass At 3DMark, Here's How It Did

by Zak KillianFriday, February 03, 2023, 02:52 PM EDT
hero ryzen 7000 series
At CES 2023, AMD finally unveiled its "Phoenix" family of what would have once been called "Accelerated Processing Units." Sporting up to eight Zen 4 CPU cores, six RDNA 3 workgroup processors, and a special XDNA AI engine all in a monolithic 4nm die, these chips have high potential to be awesome for laptops and SFF PCs. Well, we just got a glimpse of that potential from "Golden Pig Upgrade" on Bilibili.

Regular readers will recall that when we reviewed the Alienware m17 R5, one of the things we were most impressed by was the performance of the Ryzen 9 6900HX's integrated Radeon 680M. That laptop had a seriously beefy Radeon discrete GPU, but a clever gamer would save power by running lightweight games on the integrated GPU due to its potency. Given the improvements in RDNA 3, we're expecting big things from the Radeon 780M.

54w 7940hs timespy leak
Leaked AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Time Spy benchmark at 54W.

The Chinese enthusiast shared a couple of early benchmarks of a Ryzen 9 7940HS with pre-release drivers. The benchmarks were done using 3DMark Time Spy, and conveniently, the tester had HWiNFO open for us to view as well. The first benchmark, just above, was run with the processor set to its full 54W power limit, while the second benchmark (further below) was run with the power limit at just 25W.

Most of the loss at the lower power limit appears to be CPU performance. This makes sense considering that these SoCs can shift power between CPU and GPU where it is needed, and that the driver will likely favor GPU power over CPU. At 54W, the Ryzen 9 7940HS' eight Zen 4 CPU cores put out a pretty impressive 11,343 CPU score, and at 25W that value falls to 8,448.

3dmark top5 6900hs results
The top 5 Ryzen 9 6900HS results from 3DMark make an interesting comparison.

That score is pretty similar to the results of Ryzen 6000 processors, but remember that a huge portion of the desktop Zen 4 CPUs' performance gain over the previous-generation parts is down to increased clock rate. That isn't going to come through on a mobile platform. It's still matching up pretty well with 45W CPUs like the Ryzen 9 6900HS despite being limited to 25W.

25w 7940hs timespy leak
Leaked AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Time Spy benchmark at 25W.

On the other hand, the Time Spy graphics score loses less than 300 points by dropping almost half of the SoC's power budget. The 25W score, 2486 points, hangs tough with the best non-overclocked Radeon 680M results, and the full-power score brushes up against even significantly-overclocked systems. Pretty impressive considering that this apparently isn't even its final performance, as stated explicitly by Golden Pig Upgrade. In fact, this result seems to be very similar to the extant RDNA 2 parts when you take into account the Radeon 780M's sky-high 2.8 GHz boost clock.

We found the Radeon 680M to have credible 1080p gaming performance, with superior GPU and CPU power compared to Valve's Steam Deck. A 16% performance uplift from clock rate alone would still make the Radeon 780M the fastest integrated GPU around, for sure—at least until Meteor Lake launches. Ray-traced Cyberpunk 2077 on IGP, anyone? Laptops with these parts should start shipping in March.
Tags:  AMD, Phoenix, integrated graphics, PC gaming, APUs, (nasdaq:amd)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment