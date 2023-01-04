CATEGORIES
home News

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Flex Platform Is Ready To Help Car Digital Cockpits Fly

by Tim SweezyWednesday, January 04, 2023, 04:00 PM EDT
qualcomm ride flex
On Wednesday, Qualcomm unveiled the automotive industry's first scalable family of SoCs to simultaneously support digital cockpit technologies and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip (SoC) was announced as the latest addition to the company's growing Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio.

The Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC announced at CES 2023 from Qualcomm is engineered to support mixed-criticality workloads across heterogenous compute resources, allowing for the digital cockpit, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) functions to co-exist, powered by a single SoC platform. The company notes it's designed to meet the absolute highest level of automotive safety regulations, and enables a hardware architecture to support isolation, freedom from interference, and quality-of-service for specific ADAS functions. It comes equipped with a dedicated Automotive Safety Integrity Level D safety island.

Snapdragon%20Digital%20Chassis%20Concept%20Vehicle
Snapdragon Digital Chassis Concept Vehicle

The Flex SoC pre-integrates a software platform that supports multiple systems operating concurrently, along with hypervisor enablement with isolated virtual machines, and real-time operating systems (RTOS) with an Automotive Open System Architecture that meets the mixed workload requirements of driver assistance safety systems, digital reconfigurable clusters, infotainment systems, driver monitoring systems, and park-assist systems.

snapdragon soc
Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC

"We continue to remain at the forefront of automotive compute innovation, and as we enter the era of Software Defined Vehicles, the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC family defines a new setpoint for high-performance power-optimized mixed-criticality architectures," proclaimed Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President and GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ride flex cockpit

“The automotive cockpit is emerging as a critical competitive battleground for the industry, and Visteon’s SmartCore software platform offers a complete solution to address the consumers’ demand for a user experience that matches their expectations,” said Sachin Lawande, President & CEO of Visteon. “The combination of Visteon’s SmartCore software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will enable automakers to deliver advanced features & functions in their next generation cockpits quickly with production programs targeted for 2025.”

ride flex advanced features

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is compatible with the broader portfolio of SoCs within Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platform. It is optimized for performance scaleability, ranging from entry-level to premium, high-end central-compute systems, while providing the flexibility to automakers to choose an appropriate performance point for their particular vehicle tiers. This capability gives automakers the ability to realize complex cockpit use-cases and next generation driving experiences.

The Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC can also serve as in-vehicle central-compute platform to power next-generation Software Defined Vehicle solutions. The SoC is supported by a cloud-native automotive software development workflows, which include support for virtual platform simulation that can be integrated as part of in-cloud development operations and machine learning operations infrastructure.

The company's Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC is sampling now and has a projected production start at the beginning of 2024.
Tags:  Automotive, Snapdragon, SoC, (NASDAQ:QCOM), ces2023
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment