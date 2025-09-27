These Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Mini PCs Look Like Wafer Thin Coasters

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit 2025 in Maui, Hawaii, we had the opportunity to check out Snapdragon's new X2 Elite platform and see it in various form factors. Previously, we focused on the raw power of these PCs and especially how they performed in a laptop
form factor. A standard Snapdragon X2 Elite laptop PC connected to a 3840x1080 ultrawide monitor was able to run Fortnite
at 1080p, 60 FPS, medium settings, and Qualcomm even stated those numbers could go higher once in a finalized release with up-to-date drivers and software support.
But the Snapdragon X2 Elite does not simply come in one SKU—it actually comes in three. There's an entry-level, 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite, a high-end 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite, and finally an even faster18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme.
Compared to the cheaper models, the X2 Elite Extreme offers 228GB/s of memory bandwidth (versus 162GB/s) and soups up both CPU and GPU clocks. Prime Cores have a 400MHz Multi-Core frequency boost on X2 Elite Extreme, and single/dual-core frequencies can actually reach 5GHz instead of being capped to 4.GHz or 4.4GH. Performance Cores also see a 200MHz boost to maximum frequency, and the GPU is also 150MHz faster on X2 Elite Extreme versus the lower-end models.
But what makes all of that information most interesting to us today is the fact that seemingly none of these PCs actually require fans to be cooled at all. This doesn't necessarily mean they're passively-cooled—after all, Frore Airjets
have existed for a while now—but the ability to maintain these levels of performance without fan cooling or even needing to be plugged in is truly impressive.
It also allows for a greater variety of form factors, which we got to see as reference designs on the show floor. While the laptop connected to a larger monitor stole the show slightly, there was also a tablet form factor connecting to a detachable keyboard, and two wafer-thin designs akin to coasters.
The round design is perhaps the more standard of the two, and reminiscent of something Apple or an ultrabook manufacturer might do, if a little wider. It's a thin, wide aluminum circle with two USB-C ports, a power jack, and a headphone jack. If these PCs go to market, potential buyers would very likely want to invest in a USB hub to expand I/O, or resort to wireless connectivity for their input peripherals.
The slightly more-interesting coaster PC design actually slots into a monitor stand doubling as an all-in-one PC docking station. The docking station and attached monitor serve to greatly expand I/O options without needing to add your own USB hub to the mix, and in theory could allow future upgrades to slot in seamlessly to the old AIO dock. Time will tell whether either of these reference designs actually come to market, but it is interesting to think about.