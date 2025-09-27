These Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Mini PCs Look Like Wafer Thin Coasters









But the Snapdragon X2 Elite does not simply come in one SKU—it actually comes in three. There's an entry-level, 12-core Snapdragon X2 Elite, a high-end 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite, and finally an even faster18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme.





Compared to the cheaper models, the X2 Elite Extreme offers 228GB/s of memory bandwidth (versus 162GB/s) and soups up both CPU and GPU clocks. Prime Cores have a 400MHz Multi-Core frequency boost on X2 Elite Extreme, and single/dual-core frequencies can actually reach 5GHz instead of being capped to 4.GHz or 4.4GH. Performance Cores also see a 200MHz boost to maximum frequency, and the GPU is also 150MHz faster on X2 Elite Extreme versus the lower-end models.





But what makes all of that information most interesting to us today is the fact that seemingly none of these PCs actually require fans to be cooled at all. This doesn't necessarily mean they're passively-cooled—after all, Frore Airjets have existed for a while now—but the ability to maintain these levels of performance without fan cooling or even needing to be plugged in is truly impressive.





It also allows for a greater variety of form factors, which we got to see as reference designs on the show floor. While the laptop connected to a larger monitor stole the show slightly, there was also a tablet form factor connecting to a detachable keyboard, and two wafer-thin designs akin to coasters.