We Got To See Snapdragon X2 Elite PCs In Action, And They Look Impressive
by
Chris Harper
—
Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:32 PM EDT
Gaming and graphics seem to be a key focus this time around. Qualcomm showcased a demo with Fortnite running on a 3840×1080 external monitor, running at 60 FPS, albeit on Medium settings. Qualcomm claimed that there was still headroom to take these settings higher and it could go higher than 60 FPS on battery, but we'll wait run more exhaustive benchmarks to determine the Snapdragon X2 Elite's true gaming horsepower.
Qualcomm also states it has been more directly collaborating with anti-cheat providers to improve compatibility for multiplayer games, with Fortnite and its Easy Anti Cheat being the main demonstration.
Another major focus of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite was the chips' potent, power-efficient local AI capabilities. Thanks to the onboard 80 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, the Snapdragon X2 Elite has almost double the previous generation's 45 TOPS of local AI performance. We were shown three AI-enhanced productivity demos on the show floor, running locally on of the integrated NPU and according to Qualcomm, without tapping on the CPU and GPU or connecting to the cloud. If Windows Copilot or other AI assist features are fundamental to your workflow, the new NPU does seem quite impressive.
Considering all of the CPU, CPU, and NPU enhancements coming with the Snapdragon X2 Elite, we are eager to see how well it handles Microsoft's Auto SR or Qualcomm's own "Game Super Resolution 2". In game performance data provided at Summit shows some massive GPU performance gains.
If Qualcomm's next-gen hardware lives up to its claims, future Snapdragon X2 Elite based machines will be thin and light and potentially offer multi-day battery life with no-compromise performance. We look forward to getting more hands-on with these devices next year.