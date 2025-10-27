Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 To Give Budget Phones A Big Gaming Boost





Qualcomm quietly unveiled the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, a chipset designed to inject some features once exclusive to flagship devices into more affordable handsets. Not just a minor refresh, the new 4nm processor is poised to be a huge boon for mobile gamers on a budget, with the company claiming a a 59% faster GPU and 144 frames per second support.









The move to Samsung's 4nm process node is probably the biggest deal with the 6s Gen 4, which alone is expected to provide substantial gains in power efficiency to the budget to lower mid-range category . In terms of core performance, Qualcomm claims a jump of up to 36% in CPU performance and an impressive 59% boost in Adreno GPU performance over its predecessor. For the average user, this means noticeably smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and a more responsive feel during everyday use. The Kryo CPU architecture now features a 4+4 core configuration (previously 2+6), with four performance cores clocking up to 2.4GHz.





Click to enlarge

