CATEGORIES
home News

Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 To Give Budget Phones A Big Gaming Boost

by Aaron LeongMonday, October 27, 2025, 10:39 AM EDT
hero sd 6s gen4 flat
Qualcomm quietly unveiled the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, a chipset designed to inject some features once exclusive to flagship devices into more affordable handsets. Not just a minor refresh, the new 4nm processor is poised to be a huge boon for mobile gamers on a budget, with the company claiming a a 59% faster GPU and 144 frames per second support.

sd 6s gen4 performance1

The move to Samsung's 4nm process node is probably the biggest deal with the 6s Gen 4, which alone is expected to provide substantial gains in power efficiency to the budget to lower mid-range category. In terms of core performance, Qualcomm claims a jump of up to 36% in CPU performance and an impressive 59% boost in Adreno GPU performance over its predecessor. For the average user, this means noticeably smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and a more responsive feel during everyday use. The Kryo CPU architecture now features a 4+4 core configuration (previously 2+6), with four performance cores clocking up to 2.4GHz.

sd 6s gen4 graphic
Click to enlarge

The biggest beneficiary of this new architecture, however, may be mobile gaming. The 6s Gen 4 now supports FHD+ displays at 144Hz refresh rate (up from 120Hz). To complement this, Qualcomm has pushed Snapdragon Elite Gaming features down the product stack, including Variable Rate Shading (VRS), bringing intelligent graphics rendering. Another inclusion is Game Quick Touch, a feature that actively reduces touch latency, giving budget phones the edge required for fast-paced competitive games.

Multimedia and photography are also seeing a massive overhaul. The new platform's Qualcomm Spectra ISP supports camera sensors of up to 200MP, plus can handle 2K HDR video capture at 30 fps. Furthermore, the inclusion of hardware-accelerated Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) promises clearer, more detailed photos when shooting in low-light conditions.

On the connectivity front, the new chip integrates a 5G Modem-RF System that supports the latest Release 16 5G standard, enabling download speeds of up to 2.9Gbps. Wireless connectivity supports Wi-Fi 6E and the newer Bluetooth 5.4 standard. Moreover, with support for faster DDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the entire system is designed to remove bottlenecks and maintain a consistent experience.

Major manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Motorola are all expected to feature the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 in their upcoming affordable models.
Tags:  smartphones, (NASDAQ:QCOM), mobile-gaming, snapdragon 6s gen 4
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment