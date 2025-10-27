Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 To Give Budget Phones A Big Gaming Boost
Aaron Leong
Monday, October 27, 2025
Qualcomm quietly unveiled the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, a chipset designed to inject some features once exclusive to flagship devices into more affordable handsets. Not just a minor refresh, the new 4nm processor is poised to be a huge boon for mobile gamers on a budget, with the company claiming a a 59% faster GPU and 144 frames per second support.
The move to Samsung's 4nm process node is probably the biggest deal with the 6s Gen 4, which alone is expected to provide substantial gains in power efficiency to the budget to lower mid-range category. In terms of core performance, Qualcomm claims a jump of up to 36% in CPU performance and an impressive 59% boost in Adreno GPU performance over its predecessor. For the average user, this means noticeably smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and a more responsive feel during everyday use. The Kryo CPU architecture now features a 4+4 core configuration (previously 2+6), with four performance cores clocking up to 2.4GHz.
The biggest beneficiary of this new architecture, however, may be mobile gaming. The 6s Gen 4 now supports FHD+ displays at 144Hz refresh rate (up from 120Hz). To complement this, Qualcomm has pushed Snapdragon Elite Gaming features down the product stack, including Variable Rate Shading (VRS), bringing intelligent graphics rendering. Another inclusion is Game Quick Touch, a feature that actively reduces touch latency, giving budget phones the edge required for fast-paced competitive games.
Multimedia and photography are also seeing a massive overhaul. The new platform's Qualcomm Spectra ISP supports camera sensors of up to 200MP, plus can handle 2K HDR video capture at 30 fps. Furthermore, the inclusion of hardware-accelerated Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) promises clearer, more detailed photos when shooting in low-light conditions.
On the connectivity front, the new chip integrates a 5G Modem-RF System that supports the latest Release 16 5G standard, enabling download speeds of up to 2.9Gbps. Wireless connectivity supports Wi-Fi 6E and the newer Bluetooth 5.4 standard. Moreover, with support for faster DDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the entire system is designed to remove bottlenecks and maintain a consistent experience.
Major manufacturers like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Motorola are all expected to feature the new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 in their upcoming affordable models.