CATEGORIES
home News

Qualcomm Claims Snapdragon C Crushes Intel N250 On Battery Power

by Aaron LeongThursday, August 13, 2026, 09:16 AM EDT
Qualcomm Snapdragon C processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon C budget processor - Image: Qualcomm

Qualcomm has finally detailed the specifications and performance metrics for its entry-tier Snapdragon C platform, setting its sights directly on the budget laptop market and $300 Windows PCs.

Targeted at students, families, small businesses, and frontline workers, Snapdragon C aims to establish a new performance benchmark for entry-level devices. Under the hood, the 6nm chip features an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU reaching up to 3GHz on a single core and 2GHz across multi-core workloads, supported by 2MB of cache.

There's also an integrated Adreno A643 GPU operating at up to 900MHz with DirectX 12 support, alongside a dedicated Hexagon NPU to handle the AI stuff. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5/5X or LPDDR4X RAM, PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage, and Wi-Fi 6/6E with Bluetooth 6.0 via Qualcomm's FastConnect C6700.

Snapdragon C performance compared to Intel N250
Snapdragon C performance compared to Intel N250 - Image: Qualcomm

To highlight the processor's capabilities, Qualcomm released battery-powered performance numbers comparing a Snapdragon C reference system against an Intel N250-powered laptop. According to Qualcomm's labs, the Snapdragon C delivers up to 67% faster multi-threaded performance on Cinebench and 50% faster single-threaded performance while running unplugged. Benchmark results also show a 44% advantage in single-threaded Geekbench, a 24% boost in multi-threaded Geekbench, and a 39% lead in web browsing responsiveness via Speedometer 3.1.

Snapdragon C power efficiency
Snapdragon C power efficiency - Image: Qualcomm

In addition to pure processing speed, Qualcomm also claims up to 2.1 times better power efficiency over its competitor, translating to lower total power draw across everyday applications. Snapdragon C achieved 106% better total power efficiency during YouTube video streaming, 86% better efficiency with Netflix on Edge, and up to 99% better efficiency in idle states. The company emphasized that the silicon's thermally efficient design allows laptop manufacturers to craft sleek, cool, and fanless PC form factors.

Snapdragon C unplugged performance
Snapdragon C unplugged performance - Image:: Qualcomm

However, we have a couple of questions. Qualcomm's presented numbers were made while running on battery power, which leaves performance metrics under AC power unconfirmed. Furthermore, what of the NPU, as TOPS figures have not been disclosed? 

Major OEM partners including Acer, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo are slated to launch Snapdragon C devices starting around the $300 price point, and in the year (or two) of jacked-up computer prices, these machines could help bring some normalcy back to affordable computing.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:QCOM), snapdragon-c, intel n250
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use