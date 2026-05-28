Acer Aspire Go 15 Debuts As First Laptop To Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon C





Acer is expanding its laptop family with two new models based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon hardware, the Swift Spin 14 AI and Aspire Go 15, the latter of which is the first out of the gate to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon C platform announced today. In doing so, we have a better idea of what to expect from Snapdragon C, though several questions still remain.





For one, there is still no mention of clock speeds, cache allotments, core counts, or the type of processor cores that Snapdragon C uses, all of which are details Qualcomm did not reveal in its announcement. Instead, Qualcomm focused on touting power efficiency for all-day battery life, a dedicated NPU for AI chores, and affordable pricing, with Snapdragon C targeting entry-level systems starting at $300.













So, what are we looking at? The spec sheet for the Aspire Go 15 points to an Adreno, so that's one mystery solved (though we could have guessed that part). It also highlights that systems will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.





Putting on our detective cap, we can infer that Snapdragon C laptops hovering around the $300 mark will have 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Such a configuration is not likely to meaningfully challenge the MacBook Neo (outside of pricing), but perhaps this could be an answer to the sea of Chromebooks and Google's recently-announced Googlebook





"The Aspire Go 15 (AG15-Q31P) delivers the best of the essentials at an affordable price point for users to stay connected, productive, and ready for what the day brings. Powered by the new Snapdragon C processor, it offers smooth and responsive performance for essential tasks like working, web browsing, and streaming, paired with a cool, quiet design," Acer explains.





Other specs include a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 1080p webcam, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 (or above) wireless connectivity, dual "full function" USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI 1.4 output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 53 Wh battery, with Windows 11 Home running the show.





Interestingly, Acer points to a Copilot key. That doesn't mean this will be branded a Copilot+ PC, though—Microsoft's minimum requirements for such call for 16GB of RAM and an NPU capable of at least 40 TOPS (among other specs). We know Snapdragon C has an NPU, but we don't know how many TOPS it's rated to achieve.

Acer Swift Spin 14 AI









Acer's Swift Spin 14 AI, meanwhile, is a more powerful machine configured with a Snapdragon X2 Elite or Plus chip, both with a hexagon NPU delivering up to 80 TOPS. And this one IS advertised as a Copilot+ PC.





It also features a 14-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, dual USB4 ports, dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 wireless connectivity, and a 65 Wh battery rated to deliver up to 23 hours of battery life for video playback (up to 16.5 hours of web browsing).



