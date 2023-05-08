CATEGORIES
home News

Qualcomm Acquires Autotalks To Shift Snapdragon's Automotive Safety Tech Into High Gear

by Tim SweezyMonday, May 08, 2023, 12:26 PM EDT
hero snapdragon automotive
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fabless semiconductor company Autotalks. The move will further strengthen the company's V2X technology, as well as bolster its Snapdragon Digital Chassis portfolio.

Qualcomm continues to make major moves in the automotive industry, which it sees as a lucrative business. As cars continue to evolve and move toward autonomous vehicles, so do the safety features built into them. This is where Qualcomm's investment in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology comes into play, as well as its interest in Autotalks.

V2X is designed to enable vehicles to communicate with one another and with their surrounding environment. Autotalks has been dedicated to V2X communications since 2009, according to a press release by Qualcomm. It provides global V2X solutions compatible with multiple V2X standards that are designed to reduce collisions and improve mobility. It is this combination of expertise, coupled with Qualcomm's 20 years of automotive industry experience and commitment to V2X that drove the deal between the two companies.

snapdragon automotive interior

"We have been investing in V2X research, development and deployment since 2017 and believe that as the automotive market matures, a standalone V2X safety architecture will be needed for enhanced road user safety, as well as smart transportation systems," remarked Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President & GM, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. He continued to state, "We share Autotalks' decades-long experience and commitment to build V2X technologies and products with a focus on solving real-world road user safety challenges."

The production-ready, dual-mode, Autotalks standalone safety solutions will be utilized along with Snapdragon Digital Chassis' expanding product portfolio, which is the company's "comprehensive set of cloud-connected automotive platforms."

"We are confident that by combining our knowledge and expertise, we will not only deliver strong V2X products that will enhance transportation efficiency and safety for road users but will accelerate widespread adoption of V2X," remarked CEO of Autotalks, Hagai Zyss.
Tags:  Automotive, Snapdragon, (NASDAQ:QCOM), autonomousvehicles, v2x
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment