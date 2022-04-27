PS5 Upgrade Arriving Today Takes Away A Key Advantage Of Xbox Series X





The Xbox side of things has supported VRR over HDMI since before it was actually added to the HDMI standard. It's a bit of a hack, but it's possible to do DisplayPort-style VRR over HDMI. AMD pioneered this with early versions of FreeSync. You can do VRR on a last-generation Xbox One S or Xbox One X as long as your display supports FreeSync over HDMI. Obviously, the current generation consoles support it as well, using HDMI 2.1 VRR.





Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered & Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil VILLAGE

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard





Having VRR support on the PlayStation 5 is a boon for both players as well as developers, who can breathe easy if their game runs better than 30 FPS but not quite at a consistent 60. It's also great for users of high-refresh displays, as most console games do not have graphics settings that you can tweak to achieve more stable framerates, and they also typically don't expose control over v-sync.