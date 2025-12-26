PS5 Is $100 Off And More Top Gaming Deals Still Available After Christmas

Santa is back at the North Pole kicking back and relaxing before getting started on next year's batch of gifts. A year is a long time to wait if you didn't get what you hoping for, but the good news is you can take matters into your own hands with several deals that are still in effect the day after Christmas. That includes a $100 on selection PlayStation 5 consoles.
PlayStation 5 1TB Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle Is $100 Off
A lot of PS5 systems that were previously on sale have jumped back up in price, though not all of them. Specifically, you can score the PlayStation 5 1TB Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundle
for $449.99 at Best Buy ($100 off)
, or the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (825GB) Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundle
for $399.99 (also $100 off)
. The choice comes down to whether or you want to $50 more for a bit more storage and a Blu-ray drive. Otherwise, they're the same PS5.
The Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundles come with a voucher to redeem eight cosmetics exclusive to the PlayStation, plus 1,000 V-Bucks, which is Fortnite's in-game currency. And of course both consoles come with a wireless DualSense controller, HDMI cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and two horizontal stand feet.
Meta Quest 3S 128GB - The Walking Dead And Batman Bundles Are $50 Off
Want to get into some VR gaming? Now is a good time to venture into the realm of VR because you can snag a Meta Quest 3S headset with select bundle offers for $50 off the MSRP. There are two discounted options available...
You also three free months of Meta's Horizon+ subscription service, which normally runs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Only the Batman Arkham Shadow
bundle listing specifically points this out, though Meta's website
says you can unlocked a 3-month trial "when you purchase a Quest."
Bundle options aside, the Quest 3S is an affordable entry into VR gaming. It's built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 silicon (same as the Quest 3) and features 8GB of RAM (33% more than the Quest 2), 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage, 1832x1920 resolution per eye, Fresnel lenses with three-position interaxial adjustment distances (IAD), up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 96-degree FoV, full-color passthrough, and a 4,324mAh battery.
Here are some more gaming deals...