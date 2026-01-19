PS3 Emulation Hits Big Milestone As RPCS3 Achieves 70% Compatibility
For those up-to-date on the emulation scene at large, advancements in RPCS3 may not be as immediately impressive compared to, say, the major advancements made on ShadPS4 and its effective Bloodborne emulation, but it's important to remember that the PlayStation 4 and onward leverage x86 architectures that are largely identical to what PCs already use. Technically-speaking, it's much harder to translate the Cell processor's various idiosyncrasies to x86 (or ARM64) than to run x86 code on other x86 machines, which is why emulation for some consoles isn't quite as far along. With that consideration, RPCS3 has progressed rapidly compared to virtually all emulators besides GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin.
The full 2025 highlights video posted to the RPCS3 YouTube channel exhibits performance and compatibility improvements for several major PS3 games, including Uncharted 2 & 3, Metal Gear Solid 4, Final Fantasy XIII, Skate 2, Ratchet & Clank Future, and Codemasters-developed racing games including Grid 3. For fans of PS3-era racing games, improved steering wheel support is likely the greatest improvement thanks to the emulator now supporting Logitech G27 passthrough for other racing wheels, rather than being locked to the PS3-era Logitech G27 specifically. Other miscellaneous improvements include improved overlay functionality (now with trophy tracking and custom SFX) and even microphone support being added to Rock Band 3 and Metal Gear Online.