Killer Processor Deal Round-Up: 5950X, 12700K And More For Over 30 Percent Off
We're only about a month and a half removed from when AMD's beastly Ryzen 9 5950X processor fell to an all-time low at $599, as we featured in our Zen 3 deals blowout roundup at the time. Well, it's priced even lower now, and if you're choosing more cores over stacked cache, AMD's flagship chip is an even more compelling bargain than it was just a few short weeks ago.
The latest price drop comes right on the heels of AMD launching its Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which we anointed the king of PC gaming. It's AMD's first consumer CPU to feature stacked 3D V-cache and as can be seen in our gaming benchmarks, it pays real dividends in games. If that's what you are after, it will be available on April 20 for $449.
A new round of price cuts makes it a tougher decision, though. The Ryzen 9 5950X offers double the number cores and threads, and is on sale for $549 at Amazon (save $250 over its list price). Here's the argument in favor of the 16-core/32-thread chip—it offers a whole new level of multi-threaded performance while delivering strong gaming metrics.
The decision doesn't get any easier as move down the line, either, because last month's Zen 3 deals blowout was apparently just a precursor to even deeper price cuts across the board. Here's a current snapshot...
- Ryzen 9 5950X: $549 (save $250) - was $599 last month
- Ryzen 9 5900X: $384.99 (save $185) - was $449 last month
- Ryzen 7 5800X: $339.99 (save $109.01) - was $349.95 last month
- Ryzen 7 5700X: $299 (regular price)
- Ryzen 5 5600X: $219 (save $90) - was $234.99 last month
- Ryzen 7 5700G (APU): $261.99 (save $97.01) - was $294.85 last month
- Ryzen 5 5600G (APU): $186.99 (save $72.01) - was $218.98 last month
The Ryzen 9 5900X stands out as a particularly strong value among the bunch, serving up 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 3 muscle for $384.99. There's also the 24-core/48-thread Ryzen Threadripper 2970W on sale for $719.95 at Amazon (save $579.05 versus list price), though it can often be found for that price.
Save Big On Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs With These Deals
It's not just AMD processor that are on sale, you can also find several bargains on Intel's latest Alder Lake hardware. Have a look...
- Core i9-12900KS: $779.99 (save $70)
- Core i9-12900K: $599.98 (save $107.52)
- Core i9-12900KF: $569.99 (save $106.26)
- Core i7-12700K: $381.99 (save $114.26)
- Core i5-12600K: $278.99 (save $63.51)
- Core i5-12500: $214.99 (save $33.76)
- Core i5-12400: $174.99 (save $65.51)
- Core i3-12100: $139 (save $15.01)
Those are some solid discounts over regular pricing on Intel's latest generation silicon. The downside is you'll likely pay more for the overall platform compared to AMD, should you decide to pair Alder Lake with DDR5 memory. A case could be made for sticking with DDR4, though, especially from a bang-for-buck perspective.
Either way, if you're looking to build or upgrade your PC, you have plenty of discounted CPUs to choose from. And while not as tantalizing, GPU prices continue to trend downward as well.