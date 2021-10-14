Hot Prime Tech Deals: Bose Buds, Dell Laptops, Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Kits And More Up To 33% Off
The best deals don't always come during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are enticing bargains to be found all throughout the year. That includes right now. We've rounded up a handful of hardware being offered at delightful discounts, including some audio gear, a smart TV stick, a laptop, and a mesh Wi-Fi router system.
Pictured above is a set of Bose QuietComfort earbuds with noise cancellation, on sale at Amazon for $199.99 (save 29%, $80 off). These Bluetooth buds are lauded for their noise cancelling abilities, as well their ability to deliver high-fidelity audio with volume-optimized Active EQ for a balanced sound profile. They're also comfortable.
As for battery life, they're rated to last six hours on a single charge, with the charging case providing another 12 hours. It comes with a USB Type-C cable, though it also supports wireless charging if you own a Qi-certified charging mat.
If you're not feeling these, are are a couple of other audio products that are on sale...
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset: $279 at Amazon (15% off, save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $99.99 at Amazon (33% off, save $50)
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are available in black, white, or blue. Meanwhile, the gaming headset stands out as an over-the-ear headset that supports both wired and wireless usage.
Save On A Dell Laptop, Amazon Fire TV Stick And TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System
Need a new laptop? The Dell Inspiron 13 5310 is on sale for $849.98 at Amazon (save 15%, $150.01 off). It's a thin and light system build around Intel's Evo platform, meaning it has to meet certain requirements for battery life and usability.
It features a 13.3-inch QHD display, Core i7-11370H processor with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4-4267 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive. This is not meant to be a gaming system, though it's a great option for productivity and day-to-day use. And if gaming through the cloud is your jam (NVIDIA GeForce NOW, for example), you could certainly do so on this laptop.
Here are some other deals that are out there right now...
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) w/ Alexa Voice Remote: $37.99 at Amazon (save 5%, $2 off)
- TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System: $219.95 at Amazon (save 19%, $50.04 off)
Look, we understand the Fire TV Stick is only $2 off, which is not exactly a game changer. We're including it, though, because it's already rather affordable, and a solid option to expand your streaming horizon, if your TV's built-in smart capabilities (or lack thereof) aren't doing it for you.
As for the Wi-Fi 6 system, it's a three-pack, which TP-Link says will cover up to 5,800 square feet. Good stuff.