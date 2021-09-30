CATEGORIES
by Tim SweezyThursday, September 30, 2021, 03:00 PM EDT

NVIDIA, Electronic Arts Partner To Bring More AAA Games To GeForce NOW

Cloud gaming has become an avenue for many gamers to play titles that typically couldn't run on their current hardware, and one of the more popular cloud services is NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW. Today NVIDIA announced they it has partnered with Electronic Arts to expand on an already impressive list of supported game titles. With GeForce NOW’s membership more than doubling in the past year, this will certainly make its members happy.

GeForce NOW will add Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Apex Legends from the EA library. This will enable subscribers to play these games on not only their PC, but also on their smartphones, Chromebooks and tablets. This is incredible when you consider that this also includes supported titles from Steam and Epic Games Store.

“GeForce NOW expands the reach of the GeForce PC gaming experience to reach millions of underserved gamers on new devices and in new regions,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business at NVIDIA. “It’s an opportunity for Electronic Arts to get some of their most beloved franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly.”

Nearly 80 percent of those who use GeForce Now do not have a device capable of playing the latest titles. More than 70 countries will be able to access EA’s newest additions to GeForce NOW, including the GeForce NOW Alliance network. Add in the fact that the service will also keep all your supported games updated for you and one can quickly see why so many have signed up.

Do you currently use a Cloud gaming service? If so, have you tried out Nvidia’s GeForce NOW and what are your thoughts on it? Let us know down in the comments.

Tags:  Nvidia, Electronic Arts, cloud gaming, EA, geforce now

