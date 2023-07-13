Prime Day Is Over But This Lingering M1 MacBook Air Deal For $250 Off Is Still Lit





After a whirlwind of deals leading up to and during Amazon's two-day Prime Day event, we're now on the other side of the mega-sale. Don't kick yourself if you missed out, though. Some of the discounts have stuck, including big markdowns on Apple's laptops, iPad devices, and earbuds. In fact, you can still score the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price ever.





M1 Apple MacBook Air (2020) is still on sale for $749.99 at Amazon. That's $250 below its list price (25% off) and $50 less than the previous low price. Sure, it's a few years old at this point, but it's a pretty good value overall for a thin and light Apple product with an M1 SoC underneath the hood. Theis still on sale for. That's $250 below its list price (25% off) and $50 less than the previous low price. Sure, it's a few years old at this point, but it's a pretty good value overall for a thin and light Apple product with an M1 SoC underneath the hood.





We haven't spent any hands-on time with this specific model, but we have tested Apple's M1 silicon, notably in our Mac mini 2020 review . We were left impressed with its performance-per-watt metrics and would expect the overall experience to be somewhat similar in this MacBook Air.





Beyond the M1 chip (8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) you're looking at a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560x1600), 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, FaceTime HD camera, and a backlit keyboard.







One final note on this deal—if you're feeling adventurous, there's a relatively quick and easy thermal mod you can apply to make it perform like a MacBook Pro. Speaking of which...













2022 Apple MacBook Pro with an $1,099 on Amazon (save $200). Pricing on this laptop over the past six months has jumped up and down several times from $1,249 to where it's at now, which matches its all-time low—this is when you want to pounce. If you're looking for something a little fresher and more powerful, thewith an M2 chip inside is back down to(save $200). Pricing on this laptop over the past six months has jumped up and down several times from $1,249 to where it's at now, which matches its all-time low—this is when you want to pounce.





The M2 packs 25% more transistors than the base M1 silicon and boasts an 18% faster CPU (multi-threaded), 35% faster GPU, and 40% faster Neural Engine. Those gains go along with 100GB/s of memory bandwidth, which is 50% higher than the M1.





Like the MacBook Air highlighted above, the 2022 MacBook Pro uses the same 13.3-inch Retina display (2560x1600). Likewise, this config also sports the same amount of RAM (8GB) and storage (256GB SSD), but adds a Touch Bar to the mix.





2023 Apple MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage is on sale for $1,799 (save $200). This one sometimes sells for $50 less, though, bouncing back and forth between $1,749 and $1,949. Need even more power? Thewith an M2 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage is on sale for. This one sometimes sells for $50 less, though, bouncing back and forth between $1,749 and $1,949.













iPad mini (6th Generation) on sale for $399.99 (save $99.01). We're showing the purple color option, but the same price can be had on the

Perhaps a tablet is more your jam. If so and if you're wanting to stay withing the Apple ecosystem, you can find theon sale for. We're showing the purple color option, but the same price can be had on the 'space gray' and 'starlight' SKUs.





The 6th Generation model is the latest version of the iPad mini. It also represents the first design of the iPad mini lineup since the 4th Generation model came out in 2015 and features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2266x1488) powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM. It also wields 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP front camera, a 12MP rear camera, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.





256GB iPad mini (6th Generation) on sale for $539.99 (save $109.01) if you need more storage. Likewise, the Wi-Fi + Cellular SKUs are marked down as well—$549.99 for 64GB (save $99.01) and $749 for 256GB (save $50). You can also find the) on sale forif you need more storage. Likewise, the Wi-Fi + Cellular SKUs are marked down as well—(save $99.01) and(save $50).





