Prime Day Is Over But Huge Deals Remain On iPad, Kindle, Galaxy Watch 4 And More
Yes, Amazon's October Prime Day is now over, but that doesn't mean some deep discounts aren't still out there to be had. We managed to sift through the leftovers to find gold, and the following discounted quality tech gear is what we found.
We'll start with the 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi), pictured up top. Coming in either Silver or Space Gray, this device has a 2160x1620 display, Apple's own A13 chip a 8MB Wide backcamrea, and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. The device can also work with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard, and has up to a 10-hour battery life. You can get either the 256GB model for $399.99, 17% off. Or, if you don't need that much space the 64GB model is only $299, which has 9% savings bringing the normal $329 down to $299, saving you a nice $30.
More of a reader? Kindle's Paperwhite might be your solution. While plenty of people would love to take their library of books with them wherever they go, it just isn't that viable. So that's where an eReader like this comes in. The 6.8" Paperwhite display provides an view that will not strain your eyes anywhere near as much as a traditional screen, but it does support a warm backlight for low-light conditions. Because Paperwhite doesn't rely entirely on glass, glare is also not a problem for you! This device also can hold up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, which is just a single USB Type-C port. You can grab this great device for $139.99.
Our theme here seems to be portable items, so why not include wearables? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE) might just be one of the best smart watches on the market currently. With excellent integration with other Galaxy phone products, it also includes plenty of health related features, such as an ECG Monitor, a Fitness and Running app, it will track your sleep cycles, and even can detect if you've fallen. It comes in two colors, and two sizes. The larger of them, the 46mm, is currently on sale at $379.99, but the smaller 42mm is only $290, which is $109.99 off of it's usual $399.99, a 27% discount!
