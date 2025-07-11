Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals Bring The Beat-Down For Hundreds Off Savings
The kick-off belongs to one of the several Acer Nitro V variants we have today. This version packs a Core i5 13420H processor, a chip with four performance cores clocking to 4.6 GHz plus four efficiency cores. A rather nice mobile RTX 4050 dedicated graphics card pushes pixels on to the speedy 1920x1080 IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. This model comes with 8 GB of DDR5 RAM and 512 GB of storage, but the price is most attractive: only $649.99 (19% off). That's darn cheap, and you'll have plenty left to buy a RAM upgrade further down the road.
Next up, the ASUS TUF A15 laptop. This machine is powered by an AMD chip instead, in this case the Ryzen 5 7535 HS, a six-core affair with clocks up to 4.55 GHz. There's the same 1920x1080 144 Hz display, 8 GB of DDR5, and 512 GB as the machine above, though the graphics card is an RTX 3050 this time around. ASUS' TUF lineup generally prides itself on build quality, and this machine commands a $747.97 price, or 7% off.
The onslaught continues with another Acer Nitro V, this time around a model fitted with a mighty Core i7 13620H chip (four performance cores at 4.5 GHz plus eight efficiency cores), and an RTX 4050 graphics card that's a nice step up. Another upgrade versus the previous machines is the 16 GB of RAM, next to a 1 TB SSD. We think this is a pretty balanced machine specs-wise, and it can be yours for $849.99, or 11% off.
It's now time to step up the game (pun intended) and move onto high-specced machines with upgraded build quality. Our choices for that task among available deals are ASUS' ROG Strix G16 machines, and we have a nice trio of them. These laptops come with triple-fan cooling systems, vapor-chamber heatsinks, and easily accessible SSD and RAM slots for future upgrades.
The first ROG Strix G16 ensconces a Core i7 14650HX, with eight performance cores at a whopping 5.2 GHz, plus another eight performance cores for good measure. The 1920x1200 hits a 165 Hz refresh rate, and pixels land there by way of an RTX 5060 graphics card. 16 GB of DDR5 memory, a 1 TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 support round out the main specs. You can take this machine so for just $1,274.99, or 15% off.
ROG Strix G16 numero dos is a model with a gorgeous 2560x1440 display with a silky smooth 240 Hz refresh rate. This time around, the main brain is the Core i9 14900HX with eight performance cores at 5.8 GHz (yes, five-point-eight), plus 16 efficiency cores. The graphics card this time around is an RTX 4060, but we'll happily take that trade for the better screen and mightier CPU. For RAM and storage, you get 16 GB and 512 GB respectively. The price? Just $1,595 (6% off) for a machine with one of the fastest CPUs around.
We'll wrap things up with the Big One. This ROG Strix G16 comes with the same beautiful 2560x1440 240 Hz display as above, but this time around the CPU is upgraded to a more modern Core i9 275 HX (eight performance cores at 5.4 GHz, plus 16 efficiency cores). Graphics? The RTX 5080 is a honkin' beast of a graphics card, and there's 32 GB of DDR5 and 1 TB of storage. The price? Not nearly as high as you might think, especially compared to some other fruity machines: $2,399.99 (17% off) for a laptop with enough oomph to put the vast majority of desktop gaming PCs to shame.