How To Prevent Xbox From Nuking Your Saved Progress In Baldur's Gate 3

by Alan VelascoWednesday, December 13, 2023, 11:03 AM EDT
The technical difficulties continue for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox, with players experiencing the loss of game save files. It’s another stumbling block for the game on the platform, with Xbox gamers needing to wait months to play the game after it was released on other platforms. This is because the developers were struggling to get the entire feature set working on the Xbox Series S.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Xbox Support account let players know that the company is aware of the issue. The account would go on to state that “We are working to fix this ASAP.”

In the meantime, Xbox did let players know of how to bypass the bug until an official fix is released. Xbox states that “In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select ‘Quit Game; or ‘Save to Quick Resume’ from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose ‘Save to Quick Resume’ or ‘Quit’) when they finish playing.”

Xbox also adds that “users should not disconnect their console from the power. Users should select “shut down” from the console menu and leave their Xbox connected to power.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest hits of 2023, earning the Game of the Year Award at The Game Awards earlier in December. This save file issue is an unneeded headache for Xbox after not getting the game at launch, and hopefully gamers on the platform will be able to enjoy the title after this issue is taken care of.
