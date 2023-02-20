Level Up On President's Day With Alienware, Acer And MSI Gaming Laptop Deals Up To 25% Off
Boy, Hogwarts Legacy is a demanding game to run—not only on GPUs but on CPUs, too. If your kid, spouse, or other person for whom you're responsible is pestering you for a PC upgrade to play it or any other game, you probably ought to consider a fresh system. Don't fret, though, because you're in luck: we've got some pretty excellent Presidents' Day deals on gaming laptops picked fresh for you.
Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop: 25% off at $1,799.99
Starting off with the biggest discount, we also have one of the fastest laptops in this current crop: an Acer Nitro 5 machine that comes with a Core i7-12700H and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU mated to an IPS LCD in QHD resolution refreshing at 165 Hz. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a pair of 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs that apparently come in RAID 0 configuration by default. You can have it for $1,799.99, 25% off the list price, but if that's too rich for your blood there's a similar machine with a Core i7-11800H and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for just $729.99.
Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: 17% off at $1,499.99
For a laptop in a larger size class, you can check out this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop. It's a 17.3" machine with a 1080p IPS LCD refreshing at 144 Hz driven by a GeForce RTX 3060. It rocks a Core i7-12700H CPU with a 6+8 configuration, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and uncommonly, DDR5 memory—16GB of it, to be exact. It's 17% off right now, putting it at a downright reasonable $1,499.99.
MSI Katana GF66 RTX 3050 Ti Gmaing Laptop: 22% off at $899.99
If you're instead after something slightly more svelte, how about this lean & mean MSI Katana GF66? It sports a 45W Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU. The Katana's primary storage is a 512GB NVMe SSD, and its 1920×1080 LCD refreshes at 144 Hz. It can be yours for $899.99, 22% off the list price.
Alienware M15 R7 Gaming Laptops: RTX 3070 Ti for $2100, RTX 3080 for $2650
For those who need serious gaming power, we've got a couple of Alienware m15 R7s for you to consider. Both have 240Hz QHD displays, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs. However, one model comes with an eight-core Ryzen 9 6900HX Zen 3+ CPU and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti; that model is marked down to $2099.98. The other one comes with a Core i9-12900H and a mobile GeForce RTX 3080—it's a bit more expensive at $2,649.98 but still represents $150 in savings.
ASUS Zenbook Pro 17 Thin & Light Laptop: 22% off at $1175
Folks allergic to the edgy gamer aesthetic may instead prefer this ASUS Zenbook Pro 17, which is the only laptop on this list to have a touchscreen. It refreshes at 165 Hz, and it's driven by a GeForce RTX 3050. Other salient specifications include a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD of some description, and a super stylish "Tech Black" chassis. It's 22% off at just $1175, marked down from $1,500.
Finally, if the little 512GB SSDs in some of these systems are too small for you, WD's excellent SN850X NVMe SSDs are enjoying significant sales. You can grab this extremely potent PCIe 4.0 SSD for just $99 for 1TB, $159 for 2TB, or $399 for 4TB. This drive is one of the few that are specifically recommended for use in the PlayStation 5; even at 200GB apiece, a 4TB SSD will hold quite a few games.