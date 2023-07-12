NASA Says Prepare To Be Awestruck From JWST's Latest Image Of A Sun-Like Star Birth
NASA celebrates one year of the James Webb Space Telescope performing science operations in deep space by sharing a phenomenal image of a star being born. The image is of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, which is the closest star-forming region to Earth.
In one regard, it seems like just yesterday that onlookers watched as Webb was launched into space to begin its journey into the depths of space in order to capture the most highly detailed images of our universe ever. On the other hand, Webb has delivered so many new and exciting views of the universe that it feels as though the space telescope has been at it for decades. In reality, however, JWST has been in operation for a little over a year, and NASA is celebrating its star's birthday with an image of a region of the night sky where actual stars are being born.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson remarked, "In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity's view of the cosmos, peering into dust clouds and seeing light from faraway comers of the universe for the very first time." He continued, "Every new image is a new discovery, empowering scientists around the globe to ask and answer questions they once could never dream of."
Nelson added that Webb is an "investment in American innovation," as well as a scientific feat that was made possible by the space agency's international partners that share the same "can-do spirit" that is required to push the boundaries of what is possible.
Prepare to be awestruck! @NASAWebb's NEW first anniversary image presents star birth as an impressionistic masterpiece with the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, 390 light years away. We're unlocking the secrets of the universe, one breathtaking image at a time. #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/p94JYBQcd9— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 12, 2023
"On its first anniversary, the James Webb Space Telescope has already delivered upon its promise to unfold the universe, gifting humanity with a breathtaking treasure trove of images and science that will last for decades," remarked Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. She went on to say that Webb is "an engineering marvel" designed and built by the world's leading scientists and engineers, that has delivered researchers with a more intricate understanding of galaxies, stars, and atmospheres of planets outside of our solar system than ever before.
Today, July 12, 2023, marks the one anniversary of the science and operations of the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA is allowing everyone to join in on the celebration with the release of the new image (shown in this article), as well as a live event that is scheduled for 4-5pm EST today. The live event can be viewed by visiting the NASA Science Live homepage. Anyone located near Baltimore, Maryland, can attend an in-person event on July 14, 2023, between 1-4pm EST at the Enoch Pratt Free Library.