Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Flip 8 At Amazon, Get Gift Cards

There is still time to preorder a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8 series smartphone and take advantage of pre-release offers, both direct from Samsung or at Amazon. If ordering from Samsung, the smartphone maker will toss in a $150 Samsung store credit if you don't have a trade-in. That's decent, though Amazon is sweetening the pot with bigger offers.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Flip 8 Preorder Deals
Starting at the top, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra from Amazon and get a free $350 gift card. Pricing depends on which storage option you choose:
You're not getting any upfront price breaks with either offer, but a $350 gift card is pretty significant, especially considering that Amazon carries practically everything under the sun.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a main 8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 2,504x2,256 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits brightness, and HDR10+ support. The cover display is a 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,520x1,080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. And for taking photos, there are 10-megapixel front cameras (one each on the main screen and cover screen), and a triple rear camera array consisting of a 200MP main shooter, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto.
It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
processor and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM on the 256GB and 512GB storage models, and 16GB of RAM on the 1TB model.
Amazon is also offering a $350 gift card with the non-Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8:
Here again, there are no upfront discounts, though if you factor in the gift card, it's like paying $1,549.99 for the 256GB model and $1,749.99 for the 512GB variant.
Specifications and features are similar between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, though not identical across the board. The regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X main display with a 2448x1848 resolution and 5.5-inch AMOLED 2X screen with a 1,972x1,248 resolution, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and outside of a slightly smaller battery (4,800mAh versus 5,000mAh), the only other difference of note is that the rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide-angle main shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide.
Finally, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 comes with a preorder perk as well, with Amazon offering a $200 gift card. This helps offset the $100 price increase over the previous generation model.
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 wields a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2X main display with a 2,520x1,080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4.1-inch AMOLED 2X cover display with a 1,048x948 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Like the other 8 series models, the Flip 8 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. For cameras, it comes equipped with a 10MP front-facing shooter, and dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP main lens and 12MP ultra-wide.