Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Flip 8 At Amazon, Get Gift Cards





There is still time to preorder a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8 series smartphone and take advantage of pre-release offers, both direct from Samsung or at Amazon. If ordering from Samsung, the smartphone maker will toss in a $150 Samsung store credit if you don't have a trade-in. That's decent, though Amazon is sweetening the pot with bigger offers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Flip 8 Preorder Deals

Starting at the top, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra from Amazon and get a free $350 gift card. Pricing depends on which storage option you choose:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 256GB + $350 Gift Card: $2,099.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 512GB + $350 Gift Card: $2,299.99 You're not getting any upfront price breaks with either offer, but a $350 gift card is pretty significant, especially considering that Amazon carries practically everything under the sun. You're not getting any upfront price breaks with either offer, but a $350 gift card is pretty significant, especially considering that Amazon carries practically everything under the sun.





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a main 8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 2,504x2,256 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits brightness, and HDR10+ support. The cover display is a 6.5-inch AMOLED 2X panel with a 2,520x1,080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. And for taking photos, there are 10-megapixel front cameras (one each on the main screen and cover screen), and a triple rear camera array consisting of a 200MP main shooter, 50MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto.





It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM on the 256GB and 512GB storage models, and 16GB of RAM on the 1TB model.





Amazon is also offering a $350 gift card with the non-Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8: