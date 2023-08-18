Want To Game On Your Ceiling? Preorder Samsung's Portable Freestyle Gen 2 Projector





The mind tends to race when we're laying in bed and can't fall asleep. Things like, 'If nothing is impossible, then something being impossible is possible' and 'Why are boxing rings called rings if they're square?', to borrow from a couple of memes. But have you ever laid in bed and wondered what it would be like to play video games on your ceiling? That's one of the party tricks that's possible with Samsung's portable Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub projector.





Samsung's second generation model ups the ante over the original release with more memory for a faster and more responsive user experience, the company says. It also comes with a SolarCell remote outfitted with a solar panel to keep it persistently charged, both indoors and outdoors (provided you don't store it in a dark drawer for long periods of time).















The extra memory is key to outfitting the Freestyle Gen 2 with Samsung's Gaming Hub, which in turn enables easy access to various cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW and Xbox Game Pass (among several others).









Of course, playing games on your ceiling isn't the only way to roll—it tilts and rotates up to 180 degrees for "floor-to-ceiling viewing flexibility," meaning you can point it at a wall or projection screen too. It's capable of throwing a display range from 30 inches all the way up to 100 inches in Full HD 1080p (1920x1080), with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also features HDR10+ support, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 230 ANSI Lumens (peak), up to 30,000 hours of light source life, built-in 360-degree sound, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mcro HDMI connectivity.







"Setting up The Freestyle is a breeze, thanks to Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone technology that does the hard work for you and automatically adjusts your picture for the best viewing experience. With Samsung PurColor technology, colors are automatically optimized to deliver rich, more true-to-life picture quality," Samsung says.





You can attach an optional external battery pack (sold separately) for added portability (handy for outdoor viewing parties) and/or to avoid being tethered to a wall outlet.



