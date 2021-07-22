PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT Red Devil And Hellbound Navi 23 Cards Listed Online

Those listings have been taken offline, but you can still find them with a visit in the Wayback Machine (what happens on the web, stays on the web, folks). In addition, a retailer in New Zealand is now accepting pre-orders for three PowerColor Radeon RX 6600 XT cards: Fighter, Hellhound, and Red Devil. Have a look...

Part numbers are as follows...

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6600 XT: AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DH

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DH PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 6600 XT: AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC

AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHL/OC PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 6600 XT: AXRX 6600XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC

All three are listed at $1,248.99 in New Zealand currency, which works out to around $868 in US dollars. It is highly unlikely that all three cards will cost the same, and that these are placeholder prices, though it is curious that you can add them to your card and head to checkout (we did not register an account, so perhaps the orders stalls out before actually processing).





Either way, don't read too much into the listed price. GPU prices in New Zealand can be high to begin with, plus there is the lingering GPU shortage and the premiums PowerColor places on its elite models, like the Red Devil.



